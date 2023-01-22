UFC 283 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Hill online – start time, odds, full card

Forty-three-year-old Glover Teixeira has the chance to become a two-time UFC champ on home turf when he faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro this weekend. The Brazilian veteran lost the belt in his first title defence against Jiri Prochazka last year, and had a rematch lined up, only for the Czech star to pull out and vacate the belt due to a serious shoulder injury. Here's how to watch a UFC 283 live stream online from anywhere today.

UFC 283 live stream (2023) Date: Saturday, January 21 Main card time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT (Sun) / 2am AEDT (Sun) Live stream: ESPN Plus PPV (US) / BT Sport (opens in new tab) (UK) / DAZN (DE/IT/ES)/ Kayo (opens in new tab)PPV (Aus) Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev were given the chance to claim the crown, only for the pair to play out a controversial draw last month. That result means Teixeira has now been given the nod in an attempt to reclaim his 205lb title, with first time challenger Jamahal Hill standing in his way.

Alongside the headline act, UFC 283's card also sees current flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo defend his title against Brand Moreno in the co-main fight.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3pm GMT. The Teixeira vs Hill cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am GMT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 283 live stream, and see Teixeira vs Hill and the rest in the Octagon today.

UFC 283 live stream: watch Teixeira vs Hill in the US

(opens in new tab) See UFC 283 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (opens in new tab)

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Teixeira and Hill expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT - depending on the pace of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straight forward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 283 (opens in new tab). 2. UFC 283 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, then you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle (opens in new tab), costing you $99.98. That gets you both the UFC 283 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $60 alone. 3. UFC 283 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 283 (opens in new tab)and, with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu.

UFC 283 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

(opens in new tab) UFC 283 and one month of the Disney Bundle $88.98 (opens in new tab)

Get UFC 283 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 283 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's only $13.99 per month thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 283 live stream without a PPV in Europe

(opens in new tab) As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 283 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website (opens in new tab). Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Teixeira vs Hill: live stream UFC 283 in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 283 is not a PPV event, with coverage kicking off at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1 and the main card action set to follow at 3am GMT. So, all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). It costs £25 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Teixeira vs Hill live stream UFC 283 in Canada

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 283 live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw (opens in new tab), Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube (opens in new tab) with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, January 21. Teixeira vs Hill is expected at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 283 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Hill online in Australia

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 283 and Teixeira vs Hill available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Teixeira vs Hill are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 5pm AEDT. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

Teixeira vs Hill live stream: how to watch UFC 283 in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena (opens in new tab)is offering New Zealand viewers a Teixeira vs Hill live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZST main card start time on Sunday, December 11 to get all the action. The headline Teixeira vs Hill fight is expected any time from 9am NZDT, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Teixeira vs Hill preview and predictions

The first big UFC Card to reach Brazil since before the pandemic sees one of the nations very own battling for the light heavyweight title.

As he reaches the twilight of his career, it's an opportunity Teixeira is unlikely to pass up on.

Hill has made a rapid rise to become a challenger, but this fight against a seasoned pro with a partisan crowd behind him may have come a little too early.

Who is Glover Teixeira?

A mainstay at the upper echelons of the light heavyweight rankings since joining the UFC back in 2012, Minas Gerais-born slugger Glover Teixeira holds the UFC all-time record for most submissions and finishes in the Light Heavyweight division.

Despite his consistent performances at the weight, it was a long, protracted road for the the 42-year-old to become a title holder.

After a disappointing unanimous decision defeat in a title challenge against Jon Jones back in 2014, Teixeira finally got another stab at the belt in 2021 and took his opportunity in style, choking out Jan Błachowicz to take the crown UFC 266.

His reign was short lived however, with the Brazilian losing his crown in his first defence against Jiří Procházka in June last year.

Who is Jamahal Hill?

Up-and-coming contender Jamahal Hill has made a quick fire rise through the ranks since first impressing on Dana White's Contenders back in 2019.

The 31-year-old from Chicago is on a run of three straight fights, all by explosive knockout.

Tall with a big reach, Hill has shown plenty of champion-level potential, but he's undeniably raw, while his lack of wrestling skills are a clear weakness.

Teixeira vs Hill latest odds: who is the favorite to win?

Despite the more experienced Teixeira's status as ex-champ and fighting in his home country, the Brazilian comes into this fight as underdog with the bookies, with his odds hovering around the 11/10 mark, while Hill is installed as favorite at 4/6.

Teixeira vs Hill: recent results

Teixeira's last fight was an unsuccessful first defence of his Light Heavyweight title in a back and forth battle at UFC 275 last June against Jan Błachowicz which saw the Brazilian lose via rear-naked choke submission in the fifth round.

Hill's most recent visit to the Octagon saw him take out former title challenger Thiago Santos last August.

UFC 283 full card and highlights

Beyond the much anticipated headline act, UFC 283's co-main event also sees a title on the line, this time in the flyweight division where Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will matchup for an unprecedented UFC quadrilogy fight, as they look to unify Moreno’s interim title with Figueiredo’s championship.

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill - Light heavyweight title fight

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno - Flyweight

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny - Welterweight

Jessica Andrade vs Lauren Murphy - Women's flyweight

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker - Light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria - Light heavyweight

Brad Tavares vs Gregory Rodrigues - Middleweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida - Heavyweight

Early prelims

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez - Welterweight

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann - Bantamweight

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney - Lightweight

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby - Welterweight