How to watch NFL Playoffs: live stream every postseason game online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Saturday, January 14 - Sunday, February 12 Free live stream: 7Plus (Aus) Aussies can use ExpressVPN to watch 7Plus from abroad

Watch NFL Playoffs stream: Wild Card Weekend

Fourteen Super Bowl hopefuls will be whittled down to eight as the NFL Playoffs get underway. It's a wonderful moment for fans of the Giants, Dolphins and Jaguars, who have had to wait a long time for postseason football. Incredibly, at least five quarterbacks will be getting their first ever taste of the playoffs, and all six Wild Card Weekend ties are rematches from the regular season! Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL Playoffs live streams from anywhere – including ways to watch every NFL Playoff game for FREE.

Monday night's clash between the Bucs and the Cowboys is arguably the pick of the bunch. After posting the first losing season of his career, those Tom Brady retirement rumors are back, and his playoff performances will show us once and for all if he's still got it. He's played Dallas seven times and beaten Dallas seven times. A first defeat here could spell curtains for the GOAT.

AFC East rivals the Bills and Dolphins split their regular season series, with both games going down to the wire, and it's going to be one heck of an occasion at Highmark Stadium considering the Damar Hamlin situation and Miami's return to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The 49ers thumped their NFC West rivals the Seahawks twice this season, but with rookie Brock Purdy set to take the reins for San Francisco, Seattle fans may just be beginning to believe that Geno Smith could take them places they never believed possible.

Follow our guide on how to watch the NFL Playoffs wherever you are – starting with how to watch a free NFL Playoffs live stream in Australia.

NFL Wild Card Weekend TV schedule

(All times ET)

Use FuboTV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for CBS games without cable.

Use Sling (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) for Fox and ESPN games without cable.

Use Sling (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) or Peacock (opens in new tab) for NBC games without cable.

Saturday, January 14

4.35pm - Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers (Fox)

8.15pm - Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock)

Sunday, January 15

1.05pm - Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount +)

4.40pm - New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings (Fox)

8.15pm - Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, January 16

8.15pm - Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+)

How to watch NFL Playoffs for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as every single game of the 2022/23 NFL Playoffs is being shown for FREE on Channel 7 and 7Mate (opens in new tab). That includes the Super Bowl and the Pro Bowl. Viewers can also fire up a free NFL Playoffs live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Just so you know, subscription services Kayo Sports and NFL Game Pass are also showing the entirety of the NFL Playoffs in Australia, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch NFL Playoffs from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream the NFL Playoffs in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL Playoffs from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

NFL Playoffs live stream: watch in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, Fox is showing five NFL Playoff games plus the Super Bowl; CBS and Paramount Plus are showing three games including the AFC Championship; NBC and Peacock TV are showing three games; and one game is being shown on ESPN Plus and ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Getting full coverage isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best ways to watch NFL Playoffs without cable Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as NFL Network and a raft of other premium channels. The only casualty is CBS. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL Playoffs. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch NFL Playoffs: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Canada are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single game of the 2022/23 season, all the way through the playoff and to the Super Bowl. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home for a gameweek? No problem. Use a VPN to watch NFL on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). TV coverage of select games is also available on linear Canadian TV, via CTV and TSN.

How to watch NFL Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) American football fans in the UK can watch each and every game of the NFL Playoffs, including the Super Bowl, on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Another excellent option is NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which now costs £38.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. There's also a mobile-only plan for £13.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

NFL 2022/23 TV schedule

(All times ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND - Fox (x2), CBS/Paramount+, NBC/Peacock TV

Saturday, January 21

TBA - TBA vs TBA (TBA)

TBA - TBA vs TBA (TBA)

Sunday, January 22

TBA - TBA vs TBA (TBA)

TBA - TBA vs TBA (TBA)

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Sunday, January 29

TBA - NFC Championship (Fox)

TBA - AFC Championship (CBS, Paramount +)

SUPER BOWL

Sunday, February 12

6.30pm - Super Bowl (FOX)