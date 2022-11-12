Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in Munich online from anywhere

Munich has pulled out all the stops for the first ever NFL regular-season game to be staged in Germany. It sees the high-flying Seahawks take on Tom Brady's groggy Buccaneers at the spectacular Allianz Arena. To give you a sense of the scale of the occasion, the 3 million people who requested tickets would have filled the 70,000 seater stadium 42 times over. This show may well rival the Super Bowl, so read on as we explain how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

At the midway stage of the regular season, the NFC South stands as the only division in which every team has a losing record. Sitting atop this mountain of mediocrity are the Bucs, by way of losing one fewer game than the Falcons. Considering Brady's personal circumstances, it's understandable that the Tampa Bay offense is yet to find its rhythm, but there were certainly positive signs in their hard-fought victory over the Rams last weekend.

And Brady never disappoints when the NFL goes international. He's absolutely shredded the opposition in all three of his previous overseas appearances, posting an average winning margin of 30 points and a record 10 touchdown passes. By the end of this game, chances are he'll have the record for most international passing yards too.

The Seahawks, however, are more than capable of spoiling the Brady love-in. Having been written off as a backup for much of the past decade, Geno Smith is proving beyond all doubt that he's leading man material. He's taken Seattle to the top of the NFC West and transformed an offense that looked lifeless under Russell Wilson into one of the most fearsome units in the league.

Let's just hope both sets of players wait until after the game to pay a visit to the Augustiner Stammhaus and Hofbräuhaus, which have become Munich's official Hawks and Bucs watering holes. Follow our guide on how to watch a Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Seahawks vs Buccaneers with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Blue package includes NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets. It usually costs $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

How to watch NFL in Germany for FREE: live stream Seahawks vs Buccaneers

(opens in new tab) In Germany, the Seahawks vs Buccaneers game is being shown on free-to-air channel ProSieben, and you can also live stream the game on the ProSieben website (opens in new tab). Just bear in mind that you'll need to register an account with ProSieben first - all that's required is a name and email address. Of course, commentary will be in German, but it's a small price to pay for the full local experience! The Seahawks vs Buccaneers kick-off time is 1.30pm CET, with coverage starting well ahead of time, at 12pm. Not in Germany right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage, as usual.

How to watch Seahawks vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Seahawks vs Buccaneers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Seahawks vs Buccaneers game on NFL Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Seahawks vs Buccaneers directly through the NFL Network website (opens in new tab). How to watch Seahawks vs Buccaneers without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers NFL Network, plus local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Seahawks vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Seahawks vs Buccaneers game kicks off at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Sunday morning, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Seahawks vs Buccaneers is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Seahawks vs Buccaneers on TSN, with a TSN Direct subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option.

It's that time again! Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream from anywhere

Seahawks vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Seahawks vs Buccaneers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £74.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Seahawks vs Buccaneers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia