Presidents Cup live stream: how to watch USA vs International golf online from anywhere

The United States will be looking to defend the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow this week, as they face an International side aiming to claim what would be only their second win since the cup's inception back in 1994. Can Trevor Immelman's Internationals best Davis Love III's USA? Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Presidents Cup live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch every session on Peacock.

Presidents Cup live stream 2022 Tournament dates: Thursday September 22 - Sunday September 25 Start times: See schedule below Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina US streaming: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/m) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US TV coverage: Golf Channel and NBC live with FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) Global live streams: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | Kayo Sports free trial (opens in new tab) (AU) | TSN (CA)

This year's tournament comes amid the emergence of the breakaway LIV tour, with several players who would have in contention to take part this weekend, ruled out of this PGA event thanks to their involvement in Greg Norman's start-up.

The International side (made up of players from the rest of the world outside Europe and US) will be missing Open champion Cameron Smith, Chilean star Joaquin Niemann and Mexico's Abraham Ancer. The depth of options available to US captain Davis Love III means his absentees will be less keenly felt, but the team will nevertheless be without without big name stars Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The US team includes seven players that helped them to seal a record Ryder Cup win over Europe last year, with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa among those featuring. The International side meanwhile boasts Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott and Sungjae Im. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Presidents Cup live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment of this prestigious golf tournament.

2022 Presidents Cup US TV schedule

Every sessions of the 2022 Presidents Cup is will be aired on the Peacock TV (opens in new tab) streaming service. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month of the ad-supported version. There are no long contracts. Cancel at any time.

The full 2022 Presidents Cup US TV schedule is as follows:

Thursday (12.30pm - 6pm ET) - The Golf Channel, Peacock

- The Golf Channel, Peacock Friday (11.30am - 6pm ET) - The Golf Channel, Peacock

- The Golf Channel, Peacock Saturday (7am - 8am ET) - The Golf Channel, Peacock

- The Golf Channel, Peacock Saturday (8am - 6pm ET) - NBC, Peacock

- NBC, Peacock Sunday (12pm - 6pm ET) - NBC, Peacock

Watch The Presidents Cup 2022 in the US on cable

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the US can watch The Presidents Cup on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable. The Golf Channel is set to show exclusive coverage of Thursday and Friday’s contests and will also air one hour of early coverage on Saturday from 7am ET until 8am ET. The lion's share of live coverage on Saturday is with NBC, which is set to broadcast the morning and afternoon sessions from 8am ET until 6pm ET. NBC will also provide exclusive broadcasts of Sunday’s crucial singles matches. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch The Presidents Cup 2022 golf without cable

(opens in new tab) We've already made the case for Peacock as the best option for watching The Presidents Cup without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. Another great option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan. Subscriptions start from $69.99 per month, you can cancel at any point. If you haven't had FuboTV before, you can take advantage of its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) and watch The Presidents Cup without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it.

Watch The Presidents Cup live stream while away from home

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

At TechRadar, we've tested every major VPN and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home! Easy.

How to use a VPN for The Presidents Cup

Using a VPN for your favourite streaming service is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's may be Peacock (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) for the US, for example.

How to watch a Presidents Cup live stream in UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can tune into The Presidents Cup 2022 on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to PGA Tour golf in the region. Live coverage of The Presidents Cup is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 5.30pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 12pm BST for Saturday's play, with Sunday's live coverage of the final matches starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

The Presidents Cup 2022 live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Presidents Cup on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts in the early hours of Friday at 2.30am AEST for Round 1 and at 1.30am on Saturday morning for Round 2. Round 3 coverage start at 9.30am AEST on Sunday, with Round 4 beginning at 2am AEST on Monday morning. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription (opens in new tab). For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream The Presidents Cup golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo (opens in new tab). Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: The Presidents Cup live stream

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2022 The Presidents Cup on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 8am ET / 5am PT on Saturday and at 12am / 9am on Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Presidents Cup live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.

The Presidents Cup 2022: Teams

US:

Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Young.

Captain: Davis Love III

International:

Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Mito Pereira, Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith, Sebastian Munoz, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Christian Bezuidenhout, K.H. Lee.

Captain: Trevor Immelman

The Presidents Cup 2022: Schedule

All times in ET

Thursday: Foursomes - 1pm - 6 pm.

Friday: Fourball - 11.30am - 6pm.

Saturday: Foursomes and fourball - 7am - 6pm.

Sunday: Singles - 12pm -6pm.