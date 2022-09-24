Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 online from anywhere

For all their years on the field, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have only gone head-to-head in a regular season match-up on five previous occasions, and it won't comfort TB12 any that he's leading those 3-2. The Bucs might be 2-0 so far in 2022/23 but it's not been an easy ride, and the Packers (1-1) showed grit in their last outing. Here's how to watch a Packers vs Buccaneers live stream wherever you are.

Home advantage is always nice but Brady will likely not have his first choice receivers on the field when he looks up with the ball. Mike Evans is suspended after his fight with Marshon Lattimore in Week 2 at New Orleans and Julio Jones might still be on the sidelines. Fortunately Green Bay looked vulnerable to the rush against Chicago last week, and that should relieve the pressure for Tampa.

The Packers fought hard in Week 2 to drag themselves to their first win but they might struggle against the Bucs D-line with Shaq Barrett on fire with sacks in both games so far. Rodgers will be staring down a pass rush with a total of six sacks and nine QB take downs so far. With a few key linesman missing, that won't be a lot of fun. Fortunately, the Cheeseheads' QB has looked sharp on the pass with seemingly no favorite receiver to look out for. That won't make for an easy defence.

Perhaps the best battle to look out for, though, will be Packers running back Aaron Jones vs Devon White. Will it be the irresistible force or the immovable object that prevails? Follow our guide for how to watch the Packers vs Buccaneers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are.

Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Packers vs Buccaneers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports with the kick-off is set for 9.25pm BST on Sunday.

Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL preseason in the US without cable

How to watch Packers vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Canada

How to watch Packers vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Australia