New Zealand vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

Having taken the pressure off under-fire head coach Ian Foster with their rousing win last time out, New Zealand will be hoping for another victory in the 2022 Rugby Championship as they face an in-form Argentina on Saturday. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

Foster looked in line for the sack after a poor run of three straight defeats, but the impressive 35-23 victory in Johannesburg a fortnight ago looks to have earned him a reprieve. The All Blacks now face another stern test as they go up against an Argentina side that leads the 2022 Rugby Championship standings after two rounds following their 48-17 demolition of Australia in San Juan.

Pumas chief Michael Cheika made three starting changes to add some heft to his backs, with Matias Moroni and Lucio Cinti starting in place of the experienced centre Jeronimo de la Fuente and wing Juan Imhoff. Foster has meanwhile stuck with pretty much the same side that beat South Africa at Ellis Park for this clash at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, with Beauden Barrett made unavailable due to a neck injury picked up in training.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina in Australia

(opens in new tab) Rugger fans can watch New Zealand vs Argentina on Stan Sport in Australia, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can live stream New Zealand vs Argentina for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm AEST on Saturday evening. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Argentina from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head over to Stan.

Watch New Zealand vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport is showing the All Blacks vs Argentina game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.45pm NZST on Saturday night. Coverage starts at 7pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs Argentina game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 9.45am SAST on Saturday morning, with coverage starting ten minutes earlier. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, live coverage of the New Zealand vs Argentina game comes courtesy of Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. The game starts at 8.45am BST on Saturday morning, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena starting ten minutes before kick-off. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights to show the New Zealand vs Argentina game in the US. Kick-off isn't at the most convenient of times Stateside, with the match set to start at 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada