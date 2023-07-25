How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream 2023 Bledisloe Cup Game 1 rugby from anywhere

Watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream

Looking for a free Australia vs New Zealand live stream? The game is being shown free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when travelling away from Oz. In New Zealand, the game is on Sky Sport, and in South Africa it's on SuperSport. Rugby fans in the UK can watch the Rugby Championship on Sky Sports, while those in the US can tune in on FloRugby. Full details on how to watch Australia vs New Zealand just below.

Australia vs New Zealand preview

21 years have passed since Australia last held the Bledisloe Cup, but that's little more than a footnote as they face New Zealand in the final round of the 2023 Rugby Championship. Of more pressing concern to the Wallabies is the all-too-realistic prospect of heading into the World Cup off the back of five successive defeats.

There initially wasn't too much shame in getting mauled by South Africa in the first game of Eddie Jones' second spell in charge, but that display hasn't aged well at all with the subsequent humiliation at the hands of Argentina. And with two clashes with the All Blacks and one with France to come before Australia's World Cup opener, fans are growing increasingly agitated.

The absence of Len Ikitau, who suffered a fractured scapula as he crossed the whitewash two weeks ago, won't help matters, though Michael Hooper could return after a calf injury.

Conversely, New Zealand have TRC glory in their sights, with their 35–20 dismantling of the Proteas being hailed as one of the team's best ever performances under Ian Foster. Shannon Frizell understandably took most of the plaudits after his Jonah Lomu-esque try, but Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga were just as instrumental as the All Blacks went kick-heavy against the kicking masters.

It wasn't just effective but entertaining too, and if the Kiwis burst out of the traps in a similar vein at the MCG, the Aussies could be trampled. Here's how to watch a free Australia vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream Bledislo Cup rugby for FREE

Rugby fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Wallabies vs New Zealand for FREE on Channel 9. Kick-off is set for 7.45pm AEST on Saturday evening. Viewers can also fire up a free Australia vs New Zealand live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Bledisloe Cup Game 1 on 9Now from abroad. Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby Championship, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like New Zealand, South Africa, the UK and the US, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Australia vs New Zealand.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Australia vs All Blacks: live stream Bledisloe Cup rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs All Blacks, along with every 2023 Rugby Championship game, in New Zealand. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.45pm NZST on Saturday night. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in the UK

Australia vs New Zealand, along with every game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 10.45am BST on Saturday morning. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Australia vs New Zealand on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch Australia vs New Zealand, as well as every other game of the 2023 Rugby Championship, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. You'll have to sacrifice plenty of sleep though, with kick-off set for 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT first thing on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

