How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: live stream Rugby Championship online from anywhere

Watch a South Africa vs Argentina live stream

Looking for a South Africa vs Argentina live stream? It's being shown on Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial. Use a VPN to unblock the Sky Sport Now free trial when travelling away NZ. In South Africa, the game is on SuperSport, and in Australia it's on Stan Sport. Rugby fans in the UK can watch South Africa vs Argentina on Sky Sports, while those in the US can tune in on FloRugby. Full details on how to watch South Africa vs Argentina just below.

South Africa vs Argentina preview

Was it just a blip, or are South Africa a little off the pace? The world champions were made to eat humble pie two weeks ago, though they'll still have an outside chance of taking the 2023 Rugby Championship crown if they can score a bonus point victory over Argentina, who have delivered the most memorable moment of the tournament so far.

The Pumas responded to their brutal defeat to New Zealand by coming from behind not once but twice to stun Australia on their own turf, a last-minute effort from Juan Martín González securing their first ever back-to-back victories over the Wallabies. We've grown used to Michael Cheika's side scoring seismic upsets, but up until now they've tended to happen as one-offs.

If they're able to follow it up against the Springboks, they could throw the South Africans into turmoil. Jacques Nienaber has admitted that he got things wrong against the All Blacks, who trampled all over his side in the opening 20 minutes, and it was difficult not to draw the conclusion that there is such a thing as too much tinkering.

Calls for Malcolm Marx, Duane Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit to return to the starting lineup are growing increasingly difficult to ignore, especially after the latter two managed to bring South Africa into the game a fortnight ago. This could be the Boks' final home game as world champions, and here's how to watch a free South Africa vs Argentina live stream wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch South Africa vs Argentina in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.05am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like South Africa, the UK, US and Australia, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing South Africa vs Argentina.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Argentina live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Argentina

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'New Zealand' for Sky Sport Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Sky Sport Now for Kiwis abroad.

How to watch Springboks vs Argentina in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing the Springboks vs Argentina, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: live stream rugby in the UK

South Africa vs Argentina is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Kick-off is set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream South Africa vs Argentina on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch South Africa vs Argentina on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Kick-off is set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: live stream rugby in Australia