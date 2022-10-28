Mexican Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

With the drivers' and constructors' championships sewn up by Max Verstappen and Red Bull respectively, the Mexican Grand Prix is the first of three well-deserved victory laps for the Austrian outfit. But, after last week's closest chance yet, can Lewis Hamilton top the podium to keep his win-a-season record intact? All you need to do is follow our full guide on how to watch a Mexican Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere for free to find out...

All eyes will be on Sergio Perez as the most successful Mexican F1 driver of all time takes on his home circuit, and you can guarantee the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez will be absolutely electric.

Checo trails Leclerc by just two points, and any lead he can draw on the Monegasque will be instrumental in securing the triple for Red Bull – champion, runner-up, and constructors' title.

After last week's performance in the States, however, Lewis Hamilton is still looking as dangerous as ever – although we won't talk about George Russell's turn-1 lethality. The seven-time champ came within six seconds of snagging his first win of the season, and, although helped out by an uncharacteristic pit-stop fumble by Red Bull, he was in as good a form as we've seen all year.

Read on for how to watch a Mexican Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

2022 Mexico Grand Prix schedule

The 2022 Mexico Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 11am PT / 2pm ET / 5am AEDT / 7am NZDT

Practice 2: 10pm BST / 11pm CEST / 2am PT / 5am ET / 8am AEDT / 10am NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 6pm BST / 7pm CEST / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 4am AEDT / 6am NZDT

Qualifying: 9pm BST / 10pm CEST / 1am PT / 4am ET / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT

SUNDAY

Mexican GP: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT

Watch a Mexican Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

There are a number of ways to watch the Mexican Grand Prix for free this weekend – the most comprehensive of which comes from Mexican network Canal 5 (opens in new tab). Unlike many free broadcasts, Canal 5 is showing every session, including Free Practice and Qualifying, as well as the Grand Prix. In the US, for example, the race is free on ABC but not the other sessions.

A full list of free-to-air streams can be found on our dedicated F1 live stream 2022 guide. In Austria for example, all the Grands Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and Orf (opens in new tab) (this weekend is Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are. Another great option for those in Belgium is RTBF (opens in new tab) which also shows a free live stream.

Just remember that if you're abroad at the time you'll need to use a VPN to get the Mexican Grand Prix free live stream (opens in new tab), as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Mexican Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Mexican Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

Mexican Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Mexican Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Alternatively, check out the current best Sky TV deals and packages. Coverage of the Mexican GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 7pm BST on Friday for Practice 1, then 9.45pm for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 5.45pm for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 8pm. On Sunday, the Mexican Grand Prix coverage starts at 7.55pm, for lights out at 8pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

Mexican Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

Mexican Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, which means it's showing the Mexican Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you're happy to get just the race, then there's free coverage on ABC. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty 50% on your first month – dropping the price to just $17.50. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month. Try the FuboTV 7-day FREE trial and take a look. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Mexican Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Mexican GP: live stream F1 in Canada

How to watch the 2022 Mexican GP: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Mexican GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Australia

How to watch F1 and get a Mexican Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Aussie F1 fans are in for an early start, with the Mexican GP kicking off at 7am AEDT. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE 7-day trial. After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Mexican GP live stream in New Zealand