Lions vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Lambeau Field in January for the last game of the regular season. It's a daunting prospect for any visiting club, let alone a Lions team that's hoping to secure a playoff spot for the first time in six years. Both franchises looked dead and buried at the midway point of the season, but they've turned things around spectacularly and a win could be enough for either of them to qualify for the postseason. Read on as we explain how to watch a Lions vs Packers live stream online from anywhere.

The Packers are currently down at No.9 in the NFC standings, but they'll definitely go through to the playoffs with a win because they'll have a superior conference record to Detroit and Seattle, who are also in contention for the NFC's No.7 seed. The Lions, meanwhile, have to beat the Packers and hope that the Rams can get the better of the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions' turnaround started with a 9-15 victory over Green Bay in November, in what amounted to a historically bad game for Aaron Rodgers, but this will be a very different affair. It's set to be freezing in Green Bay, and Jared Goff's record in ugly weather makes for even uglier reading.

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon may be taking the plaudits for the Packers, but the Green and Gold's defense has laid the platform for the team's unexpected playoff push, and they'll be looking to give Goff a Green Bay welcome he'll never forget.

Whatever happens, for at least one of these teams, the season will end here. Follow our guide on how to watch a Lions vs Packers live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Lions vs Packers streaming with Sling (opens in new tab)

Sling TV is way of getting a barrel load of cable channels without actually having to get cable installed. Choose the Blue package and you'll get access to this game on NBC as well as Fox channels in most major markets and NFL Network. It's $40 per month. Add an extra $15 a month to get ESPN 1, 2 and 3 as well.

Lions vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Lions vs Packers game on NBC in the US, with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday evening. If you already have the channel on cable, you'll also be able to live stream Lions vs Packers directly on the NBC website. How to watch Lions vs Packers without cable The cheapest option by far is to pick up NBC's standalone streaming service Peacock TV (opens in new tab), which starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service. It also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the EPL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. As mentioned above, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is another way to go and brings with it a larger offering of cable channels which are particularly good for capturing the lion's share of NFL games. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes NBC, Fox, NFL Network, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE fuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, fuboTV, Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Lions vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Lions vs Packers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Lions vs Packers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Lions vs Packers kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Lions vs Packers is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Lions vs Packers on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Lions vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Lions vs Packers game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.20am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £34.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Lions vs Packers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia