How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 – stream the show's grand finale online

After 12 years and a whopping 177 episodes, its time to tune in one last time to everyone's favourite post-apocalyptic drama with the final ever episode of The Walking Dead. 'Rest in Peace', the swan song episode, is set to close the book on a storyline that began with sheriff Rick Grimes waking up from a coma in hospital amid a bloodthirsty zombie nightmare engulfing Atlanta.

Since then there's been a whole host of inventive walker slaughtering, shock deaths of key characters and more than a few genuinely surprising twists along the way. Prepare yourself for the end of a TV era as we explain how to watch The Walking Dead season 11, episode 24 online from anywhere.

*Warning – potential The Walking Dead spoilers ahead*

Watch The Walking Dead season 11 finale online When: Sunday, November 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET (US, CA) Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Laila Robins Stream: AMC+ or AMC via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (UK) | Binge (opens in new tab) (AU) | AMC+ (opens in new tab) (CA) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now (opens in new tab)

The penultimate episode, 'Family', left with viewers with a cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers with the life of Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) left in the balance after being accidentally gunned down and Carol, Maggie, Negan set to be swallowed up by an approaching herd of smarter variant zombies who can climb walls and open doors.

Ominously titled 'Rest In Peace', the show's grand finale is an extended 90-minute episode which is set to be one of the few instalments in the entire run to have been directly adapted from the respective comic volumes of the same name.

Having somehow managed to fend off all of what the zombie apocalypse has thrown at them up until to this point – from threats from the Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton to the Whisperers – can the survivors win one final battle to determine their fate?

While the show may be about to end, its not all doom and gloom, with plenty to keep fans occupied after this concluding episode. There's the crossbow-tastic Daryl Dixon spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City to look forward to, while the post-apocalyptic universe will also be kept alive with Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond as well as the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Keep reading to find out how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 finale online now no matter where you are.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 24 online in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Unlike previous episodes of season 11 which were available to watch in advance on AMC+, the series finale of The Walking Dead will air simultaneously on November 20 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on the AMC channel and the AMC+ streaming service. How to watch The Walking Dead without cable If you don't have AMC on cable, you can tune in on the AMC+ (opens in new tab) streaming service, which offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). After that, a subscription starts at $8.99 (plus tax) per month. Better still, episodes are released a week early on AMC+. Alternatively, AMC is available via the excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV (opens in new tab), which includes the channel on both its Orange and its Blue plans. Whichever one you choose, a subscription costs a very reasonable $40 per month, but if you're a new customer, you can currently get your first first month for half-price (opens in new tab). AMC Plus is also available as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab), Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers. Out of country when the zombie apocalypse reaches its conclusion? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) you’ll still be able to connect and stream The Walking Dead finale online, no matter where you are.

How to watch the final episode of The Walking Dead in the UK

(opens in new tab) The season 11 finale of The Walking Dead is set to be available to stream on Star on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 8am on Monday, November 21 – that's a few hours after it debuts in the United States so you'll need to guard against online spoilers. Star is essentially a more grown-up entertainment channel within Disney Plus, which means all you need to do to tune into The Walking Dead season 11 is subscribe to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) for either £7899 per month or £89.90 per year. Some of the other great Star on Disney Plus shows include Pam and Tommy (opens in new tab), Prey (opens in new tab), and Love, Victor (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Walking Dead finale online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) The final instalment of The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in Australia on Binge (opens in new tab) at 6pm AEDT on Monday, November 21. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch The Walking Dead. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11, part 3 online in Canada