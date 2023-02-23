How to watch Snowfall season 6 online: stream the final season of the crime drama series from anywhere now

Watch Snowfall season 6 online

Snowfall airs on the FX channel in the US, which you can also stream live with an OTT service like Sling or FuboTV. Alternatively, watch it the next day on Hulu. It’s also available through FX Now in Canada or Binge in Australia. And if you’re travelling abroad, you can access these services with a VPN.

Brace yourself for the final chapter of this incendiary drama. With drug lord Franklin Saint in a desperate situation after being double-crossed and betrayed by family, he’s about to wage war on his enemies to even the score – and for some, the outcome is almost certain to be deadly. Read on for how to watch Snowfall season 6 online from anywhere now.

Snowfall tells a dark chapter in America’s history, guiding viewers through 1980s LA when the crack cocaine epidemic was radically disrupting inner city areas across America.

In the midst of this crisis we once again find drug kingpin Franklin (Damson Idris). After stepping away from the drug trade with a tidy $73 million in his pocket and a baby on the way, Franklin anticipates a carefree future. But when he discovers his former partner Teddy – also a CIA operative – has cleared him out of every last dollar, he’s ready to spill blood.

Even his mother Cissy Saint (Michael Hyatt) agrees that should "fight fire with fire", and we should see them partner up with KGB agent Rubén to find proof that “the CIA has been selling cocaine in the United States” and expose Teddy’s off-the-books operation.

The final season of Snowfall looks to be full of family betrayals, shoot outs, and bullet-strewn action sequences. And as co-creator Dave Andron reiterates, the story of the 1980s crack epidemic "has to ultimately be a tragedy." So….who will survive?

Follow our guide to find out and watch Snowfall season 6 online from anywhere now.

How to watch Snowfall season 6 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Snowfall season 6 debuts with a dramatic two-part opener on Wednesday, February 22, on FX from 10pm ET/PT. As before, each season consists of 10 episodes in total with each episode broadcast weekly at the same time. If you've got cable, watching FX should be easy. But if you’ve cut the cord, you’ve got even more options. IPTV service Sling TV (opens in new tab) has FX as part of its Sling Blue package. Right now, its $20 for your first month (and $40 thereafter), and provides over 40 channels including National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, AMC, and plenty more. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) has a more comprehensive selection of channels (over 100) starting at $74.99 per month on the entry-level Pro plan. But you can take their free trial for a whirl first before you pay a thing. If you don’t mind waiting a day, then this FX series lands on Hulu next-day. The on-demand (With Ads) plan costs just $7.99 a month. But, even better is that new subscribers can try the service utterly free for a whopping 30 days.

How to watch Snowfall online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of Snowfall, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Snowfall season 6 live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Snowfall season 6 from anywhere

Can I watch Snowfall season 6 online in the UK?

Throughout its run Snowfall has aired on the BBC, but there is usually a delay of 3 to 6 months between its US UK debuts. Season 5 aired on BBC Three with a five-month delay, so Brits can expect a long wait before catching the final season. Until then, seasons 2 to 5 are available absolutely free with BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) – provided you’ve got a paid TV license. Alternatively, you can watch the whole series so far with a £7.99 monthly subscription to Disney Plus via the Star content hub. Out of the country? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address, which allows you to stream your favourite TV shows and films no matter where you are.

How to watch Snowfall season 6 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The first two episodes of Snowfall season 6 will land in Canada on Wednesday, February 22 from 10pm ET/PT (9pm CT) on FX Now (opens in new tab). As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as each episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service (opens in new tab), where you can also find every past season of Snowfall. It's worth mentioning that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider (opens in new tab) to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX so you can watch Snowfall season 6. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch Snowfall season 6 online in Australia