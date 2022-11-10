How to watch Mammals online: stream the James Corden comedy drama series

Talk-show host and BAFTA award-winning actor James Corden stars in Mammals, a comedy drama series about modern relationships. Mammals follows Michelin-starred chef Jamie Buckingham whose world is turned upside down when he discovers devastating secrets about his wife. The six-part series is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch for Amazon Prime members. You can watch Mammals for free too with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Watch Mammals Release date: Friday, November 11 at 12am GMT. Cast: James Corden, Sally Hawkings, Colin Morgan, Melia Kreiling Watch now: 30-day Prime Video trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Mammals is written by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, Spectre). It follows Jamie Buckingham (Corden), a Michelin-starred chef who is on the cusp of opening his first ever restaurant when he uncovers secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreiling).

Feeling lost, Jamie turns to his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan) for help. In their search for answers, the situation becomes more complicated as the cracks in Jeff's own marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins), begin to show. Meanwhile, Lue descends deeper and deeper into a fantasy world and Amandine pours her heart and soul into her violin playing.

Mammals scrutinises marriage in the 21st Century and questions whether or not we can ever truly find the one? Butterworth describes Mammals as a relationship whodunit. He says, "I think most relationships do end up as crime scenes, don't they?"

After all, as the title suggests, we are all only mammals. Mammals screened at the London BFI Film Festival on October 7, 2022 and now you can watch Mammals online for FREE on Amazon Prime video (opens in new tab), from Friday, November 11. Read our guide below to find out how.

How to watch Mammals online on Prime Video

In addition to the James Corden drama Mammals, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and The Rings of Power, My Policeman, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch Mammals starring James Corden online from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch My Policeman online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.