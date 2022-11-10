How to watch Mammals online: stream the James Corden comedy drama series

Talk-show host and BAFTA award-winning actor James Corden stars in Mammals, a comedy drama series about modern relationships. Mammals follows Michelin-starred chef Jamie Buckingham whose world is turned upside down when he discovers devastating secrets about his wife. The six-part series is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch for Amazon Prime members. You can watch Mammals for free too with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).
Release date: Friday, November 11 at 12am GMT.
Cast: James Corden, Sally Hawkings, Colin Morgan, Melia Kreiling
Mammals is written by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem, Spectre). It follows Jamie Buckingham (Corden), a Michelin-starred chef who is on the cusp of opening his first ever restaurant when he uncovers secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreiling).
Feeling lost, Jamie turns to his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan) for help. In their search for answers, the situation becomes more complicated as the cracks in Jeff's own marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins), begin to show. Meanwhile, Lue descends deeper and deeper into a fantasy world and Amandine pours her heart and soul into her violin playing.
Mammals scrutinises marriage in the 21st Century and questions whether or not we can ever truly find the one? Butterworth describes Mammals as a relationship whodunit. He says, "I think most relationships do end up as crime scenes, don't they?"
After all, as the title suggests, we are all only mammals. Mammals screened at the London BFI Film Festival on October 7, 2022 and now you can watch Mammals online for FREE on Amazon Prime video (opens in new tab), from Friday, November 11. Read our guide below to find out how.
How to watch Mammals online on Prime Video
You can watch the James Corden's new comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) from Friday, November 11 at 12am GMT. What does this mean for US viewers? You'll be able to stream the first episode as early as Thursday, November 10, after 4pm PST or from 7pm EST – a win for fans of the Gavin and Stacey star and former Late Show host!
In even better news, for those of you new to the VOD service – or if you haven’t had an active account for 12 months of more – you could stream this comedy drama without paying a dime thanks to Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
And if you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $14.99 per month or $139 for the year (opens in new tab)
- UK: £8.99 per month or £95 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Canada: $9.99 per month or $99 for the year (opens in new tab)
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year (opens in new tab)
In addition to the James Corden drama Mammals, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and The Rings of Power, My Policeman, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
