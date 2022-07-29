How to watch Paper Girls online: stream the sci-fi drama series on Amazon Prime Video where you are

Based on the comic book series Paper Girls by Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chiang, this live-action sci-fi adventure follows four young girls who unwittingly become time travellers. Drawing comparisons to streaming phenomenon Stranger Things, Paper Girls is a smart “80s kids in peril” adventure with shades of Stand by Me and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Below we explain how to watch Paper Girls online now, available with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video globally (opens in new tab).

Paper Girls
Release date: Friday, July 29 at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8pm BST
Cast: Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Fina Strazza, Nate Corddry, Adina Porter

Erin (Riley Lai Nelet) is a shy Asian American and new to the town of Stony Stream, Ohio. KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza) comes from a Jewish family and plays hockey at private school, while Mac (Sofia Rosinsky) is a cynical, confrontational tomboy and Tiff (Camryn Jones) an African American computer game nerd.

This disparate quartet come together after Erin is ambushed on Halloween night. Determined to protect each other and working through their differences, the girls are soon swept up in a sci-fi adventure concerning the Old Watch, a group from the future who've outlawed the act of time travel.

Executive produced by Brad Pitt and also starring comedian Ali Wong and actress Adina Porter (Underground, True Blood), Paper Girls looks to be a thought-provoking thrill ride through space and time.

Read on below for our guide detailing how to watch Paper Girls online, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

How to watch Paper Girls online: stream the Amazon Prime Video series today

All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.

And in addition to Paper Girls, there's heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like The Boys, The Underground Railroad, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch Paper Girls online from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content as provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Paper Girls online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

