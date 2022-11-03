How to watch My Policeman online: stream the romantic drama Harry Styles movie

Chart-topping musician and global superstar Harry Styles is attempting to take the movie world by storm, making his second appearance in a lead role in just as many months in My Policeman. The Amazon Original movie finds Styles playing a closeted copper navigating a fraught love triangle in 1950s Brighton, and the passion, betrayal and prejudice that follows. This R-rated drama is available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch to Amazon Prime members. You can watch My Policeman online for FREE with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).

Watch My Policeman online Release date: Friday, November 4 from 12am GMT Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson, Linus Roache, Gina McKee, Rupert Everett, Kadiff Kirwan Watch now: stream My Policeman FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

Based on Bethan Roberts' acclaimed 2012 novel, My Policeman follows newly married couple Tom (Styles) and Marion (The Crown’s Emma Corrin) as they enjoy leisurely strolls through The Royal Pavilion in Brighton or take romantic trips to Venice.

But Tom is denying a truth that the era’s draconian laws prevent him from living: he’s a gay man infatuated with his best friend, Patrick (Dave Dawson, Peaky Blinders). So when Marion finds out about their illicit encounters, her jealousy threatens to ruin all of their lives.

And with a time jump of four decades, the characters’ older incarnations are portrayed by another trio of talented actors, with Linus Roache (The Wings of a Dove) as Tom, Gina McKee (Phantom Thread, Atonement) playing Marion, and stalwart of the British stage and screen Rupert Everett (An Ideal Husband) as an ailing Patrick.

This passionate, gripping drama is out in select cinemas now, but you can watch My Policeman online for FREE with Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) from Friday November 4 too. Simply read our guide below to find out how.

How to watch My Policeman online – stream the new Amazon Original Harry Styles movie

In addition to the Harry Styles drama My Policeman, there are heaps of other Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal, One Night in Miami, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch My Policeman starring Harry Styles online from abroad

