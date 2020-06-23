How to watch Acer's online global press conference: stream Next@Acer

Acer is holding its annual Next@Acer press conference on June 23, where it will be expected to show off its upcoming range of products, including gaming laptops and PCs, Chromebooks and ConceptD lineup for creatives.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year's global press conference from Acer is online only, and you can watch it live today, June 23, at 9AM EST / 2PM BST / 11PM AEST. You'll find the livestream below when it starts.

These are the best laptops of 2020

Our pick of the best desktop PCs

How about the best gaming laptops?

How to watch Next@Acer live

You can tune in to Acer's online global press conference via the video above. You'll also be able to watch it on Acer's event webpage.

What we expect from Acer's 2020 global press conference

There's been a steady stream of new hardware coming from the likes of Intel and AMD this year, so we expect Acer to update a lot of its products with the latest components.

This should mean we'll see portable laptops and Chromebooks that offer even better performance, while being more power efficient as well.

Acer's excellent suite of ConceptD laptops will also hopefully get an upgrade as well - and we'd like to see some completely new products as well.