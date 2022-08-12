How to watch A League of Their Own online: stream the baseball comedy drama series wherever you are

A serialization of Penny Marshall’s 1992 cult classic, A League of Their Own retains all of the heart and humor that endeared the Rockford Peaches to generations of viewers, while delving deeper into the stories that have remained stuck on the sidelines for nearly 80 years. Below we explain how to watch A League of Their Own online, available with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video globally (opens in new tab).

Watch A League of Their Own online Release date: Friday, August 12 at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo,Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman Watch now: stream A League of Their Own FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

The eight-parter follows Carson and Max as they try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1943, but Max quickly understands, as so many non-white former AAGPBL players discovered, that rampant sexism is the tip of the iceberg.

When non-white players were deemed to not be "American" enough to take part, and growing the fanbase was a matter of wearing more makeup and less clothes, simply being able to step up to the plate required great fortune and the thickest of skin. If the powers that were had an inkling about the sexual revolution that was taking root behind closed doors, they might have shut it down before it even started.

Abbi Jacobson, who co-created the series and plays Carson, has pitched it as an expansion of the film rather than a remake, with an entirely new group of characters who pick up where Dottie and Kit left off.

May their feet be swift, may their bats be mighty, and may their balls be plentiful! Read on below for our guide detailing how to watch A League of Their Own online, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

How to watch A League of Their Own online: stream the Amazon Prime Video series today

All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.

And in addition to A League of Their Own, there's heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Paper Girls, The Boys, The Underground Railroad, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

How to watch A League of Their Own online from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same library of content as provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch A League of Their Own online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

