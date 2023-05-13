Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the playoff semi-final first leg online

Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream

You can watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough in the 2023 EFL Championship playoffs on Sky Sports or Now in the UK. Fans in the States can watch on ESPN Plus for $9.99 per month. Full details on how to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough just below.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough preview

Both Coventry and Middlesbrough were relegation contenders in the early stages of the season, so it's utterly extraordinary that when they meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday, they'll be playing for a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry are living proof that the Championship is one of the toughest leagues to drag yourself out of. When they fell through the trapdoor in 2001, back when the Championship was still called Division One, not even the most pessimistic Sky Blues fan would have thought that the club would go on to lose their home, slip down to League Two, and come within a whisker of complete extinction.

The turnaround that Mark Robins has inspired will surely go down as one of the greatest managerial achievements of all time, whether they go up or not. Coventry, who finished 5th in the league, enter the playoffs on a seven-game unbeaten run, and full of belief having not lost to any of the other promotion candidates this season. In Viktor Gyökeres, they also have one of the most lethal forwards in the division.

The only player to have outscored him in the Championship this season? That would be Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom. To say that the former Arsenal man's form has taken everybody by surprise would be an understatement. Prior to this season, he'd only ever reach double figures once – he's now on 29 goals and counting.

When Michael Carrick took the reins in October, staying up was the club's only realistic objective. Not only has he made a mockery of that, but he's completely revolutionised Boro's playing style, turning one of the league's most agricultural teams into a marauding, forward-thinking, bright red delight.

However, they come into the playoffs off the back of their worst patch of form since Carrick took over. They've won just two of their past eight games and their league campaign fizzled out with two defeats and a draw, the latter coming against Coventry on Monday.

Will they be able to turn it on when it really matters? Follow our guide to get a Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream and watch the EFL Championship playoff semi-final first leg online from anywhere.

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to EFL Championship soccer in the US, and will be showing Coventry vs Middlesbrough along with every remaining game of the 2022/23 playoffs live on its ESPN Plus streaming service. Brace yourself for an early start though, as Coventry vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 7am ET / 4am PT first thing on Sunday morning. ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online, as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you'll only pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Coventry vs Middlesbrough in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Coventry vs Middlesbrough from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Why not try a free VPN?

The easiest way to watch the game for free is to take advantage of money-back guarantees and free viewings, but, if you're on a tight budget, one of the best free VPNs is an easy way to keep costs to a minimum.

(opens in new tab) PrivadoVPN: the best free VPN on the market (opens in new tab)

PrivadoVPN has a dedicated content-unblocking team that constantly look to unblock streams—even on the free servers. Take advantage of Privado's super-fast network and easy-to-use apps and stream the Premier League, Netflix, and more with peace of mind. Check out our in-depth review of PrivadoVPN for more information on why it's our top free pick.

How to watch a Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Coventry vs Middlesbrough is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Main Event and Football channels. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream EFL and Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show EFL Championship football in Australia, with Coventry vs Middlesbrough set to kick-off at 9pm AEST on Sunday evening. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Championship, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A and Bundesliga football. Sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) also includes beIN Sports in its package, and is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NBA, NHL, F1, cricket, NRL... the list goes on! Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch EFL Championship soccer in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough in Canada, along with every remaining game of the EFL season. Just be warned that kick-off is set for 7am ET / 4am PT early on Sunday morning. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Footie fans can watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 11pm NZST late on Sunday night. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single EFL and Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Coventry vs Middlesbrough: live stream EFL Championship in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans in India can watch Coventry vs Middlesbrough live via premium sports platform Fancode (opens in new tab). Kick-off is set for 4.30pm IST on Sunday afternoon. Fancode can be accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. A monthly subscription costs Rs 99, or you can sign up for a year for Rs 499. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your subscription while outside the country.