How to use the Windows Store

Windows 10 isn't short of great built-in apps, but there will come a time when you want to do more with your PC, which is where third-party apps come in.

Finding apps online and downloading and installing them can be a lottery. Many apps out there are of questionable quality. Worse, some installation packages sneak other executable files onto your system with dubious intent.

How can you be sure an app is what it says it is without some sort of independent review process in place?

That's where the Windows Store comes in. Every app in the Store is certified by Microsoft and can be installed on your PC with confidence.

It's not just apps either. The Store is packed with great games, and we'll soon be seeing Xbox One games make their way to Windows 10 PCs. Here we'll show you how to use the Store and point you to some apps you should definitely check out along the way.