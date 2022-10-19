Arsenal vs PSV live stream: how to watch Europa League online – van Nistelrooy back to face the Gunners

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be looking to make it eight victories in a row in all competitions, as they welcome PSV Eindhoven to north London for this Europa League encounter. Currently sitting pretty at the top of Group A, with a 100 per cent record so far in this tournament, the Gunners now face a Dutch side that look to be their closest group rivals, and one they have failed to beat in their last three encounters. Here's how to watch an Arsenal vs PSV live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Postponed from last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rescheduled tie sees Arteta pitting his wits against a familiar old Arsenal foe, with former Manchester United striker and Martin Keown antagoniser Ruud van Nistelrooy in the opposition dugout on Thursday in his current role as PSV head coach.

Currently sitting second in the Eredivisie, some of van Nistelrooy's goalscoring magic appears to have rubbed off on his players, with the Red and Whites having bagged 17 goals in a run of four wins across all competitions coming into this game.

Another victory for PSV in this tie would see them leapfrog their hosts at the top of the pool, while a win for the Gunners would all but seal their spot in the knockout stages of this competition. Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt for Arsenal thanks to a calf problem, while Ismael Saibari is set to miss out for the visitors with a muscle injury.

Follow our guide to get an Arsenal vs PSV live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV: live stream Europa League soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs PSV on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Thursday. CBS is the official US broadcaster for 2022/23 Europa League and UCL soccer. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Arsenal vs PSV and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Arsenal vs PSV live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Arsenal vs PSV. Coverage starts at 5.30pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of a 6pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Arsenal vs PSV live stream: how to watch Europa League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Arsenal vs PSV on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Thursday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single Europa League game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of UCL and EFL Championship soccer and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside Canada and want to watch the Europa League on DAZN as you normally would from home, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs PSV on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am AEDT in the small hours of Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV: live stream Europa League in New Zealand