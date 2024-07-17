Prime Day is one of the few days of the year that you can book into your calendar as a time to snap-up those products that are just too pricey to convince yourself to buy at full price. Dyson products – be it stick vacuums, hair styling tech or air purifiers – is one of those brands that folks stake out deal events for.



To counteract the discount colossus that is Prime Day, Dyson has created its own sales period, aptly called 'Dyson Week' (which, somehow, has nine days remaining). While you might think that Dyson would be the go-to for Dyson discounts, if you're looking for a hefty price cut on a Dyson vacuum, Dyson Airwrap or Supersonic, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is where you want to be.

Don’t believe us? Just check out the deals we’ve found below.

Dyson V11 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | AU$1,199 AU$702.05 (save AU$496.95)

As stated in our Dyson V11 review, its no longer the newest model. However, the Dyson V11 is still a great vacuum well worth splurging on at this discounted price if you've been holding out. Despite its weight, it’s incredibly easy to move around your home and its seriously powerful, with different (actually helpful) cleaning heads and an auto-adjust function for different floors. If you've been waiting, now's the time. AU$779 at Dyson

Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum | AU$1,099 AU$649 (save AU$450) At their respective prices, we couldn't recommend the Dyson V10 over the V11, even with the AU$53 discounted price difference. However, if you are looking for savings at every corner, it's still a very good stick vacuum. Newer models have a better motor, but the V10 Cyclone has well-designed and helpful attachments, powerful suction even on the lowest settings and a more than satisfactory 60-minute runtime. AU$1,099 at Dyson

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum | AU$799 AU$417.05 (save AU$381.95) Want something for a bit less? This is the one for you – and despite a hefty discount from Dyson, Prime Day has it beat. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's not too far off – and it's a darn tasty prospect at AU$417.05. A versatile 2-in-1 design, impressive suction and a nice design that feels good to hold, the V8 is perfect if you like to vacuum in quick sessions, or only have to clean a small space. AU$439 at Dyson

Dyson Supersonic | AU$649 AU$429 (save AU$220) A device as pretty as it is excellent, the Dyson Supersonic is unbelievably easy to use, comfortable to hold and dries hair super fast. We said there's no better hair dryer on the market in our review, and that's still the case – currently sitting as the top premium option in our guide to the best hair dryer. If you've held out for a deal, now's the time to snap it up. AU$649 at Dyson

The fun stuff is out of the way, but that's not all Amazon Prime Day has to offer when it comes to Dyson deals. Is your house constantly dusty? Do you do a big Sunday clean – vacuuming, wiping the cabinets free of dust, – only for it to look like nothing happened a couple days later? Maybe you find yourself sneezing more than usual and blame your cat, either way Prime Day's deal on the Dyson air purifier can help fix that little problem.