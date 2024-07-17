Skip Dyson Week – Amazon has the best deals on the cult brand's vacuums, hair tools and purifiers
Prime Day is one of the few days of the year that you can book into your calendar as a time to snap-up those products that are just too pricey to convince yourself to buy at full price. Dyson products – be it stick vacuums, hair styling tech or air purifiers – is one of those brands that folks stake out deal events for.
To counteract the discount colossus that is Prime Day, Dyson has created its own sales period, aptly called 'Dyson Week' (which, somehow, has nine days remaining). While you might think that Dyson would be the go-to for Dyson discounts, if you're looking for a hefty price cut on a Dyson vacuum, Dyson Airwrap or Supersonic, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale is where you want to be.
Don’t believe us? Just check out the deals we’ve found below.
Dyson V11 Advanced Cordless Vacuum | AU$1,199 AU$702.05 (save AU$496.95)
As stated in our Dyson V11 review, its no longer the newest model. However, the Dyson V11 is still a great vacuum well worth splurging on at this discounted price if you've been holding out. Despite its weight, it’s incredibly easy to move around your home and its seriously powerful, with different (actually helpful) cleaning heads and an auto-adjust function for different floors. If you've been waiting, now's the time.
Dyson V10 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum | AU$1,099 AU$649 (save AU$450)
At their respective prices, we couldn't recommend the Dyson V10 over the V11, even with the AU$53 discounted price difference. However, if you are looking for savings at every corner, it's still a very good stick vacuum. Newer models have a better motor, but the V10 Cyclone has well-designed and helpful attachments, powerful suction even on the lowest settings and a more than satisfactory 60-minute runtime.
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum | AU$799 AU$417.05 (save AU$381.95)
Want something for a bit less? This is the one for you – and despite a hefty discount from Dyson, Prime Day has it beat. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's not too far off – and it's a darn tasty prospect at AU$417.05. A versatile 2-in-1 design, impressive suction and a nice design that feels good to hold, the V8 is perfect if you like to vacuum in quick sessions, or only have to clean a small space.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer (Complete Long) | AU$849 AU$649 (save AU$200)
Vacuums not your thing? How's AU$200 off the Dyson Airwrap sound? Our main gripe in our Dyson AirWrap Styler review was its price, so this Prime Day discount goes some way to fixing that. Even with that, though, we did (and still do) love how easy it is to use. It's comfortable in-hand, light, darn good at drying hair and magically creates healthy curls.
Dyson Supersonic | AU$649 AU$429 (save AU$220)
A device as pretty as it is excellent, the Dyson Supersonic is unbelievably easy to use, comfortable to hold and dries hair super fast. We said there's no better hair dryer on the market in our review, and that's still the case – currently sitting as the top premium option in our guide to the best hair dryer. If you've held out for a deal, now's the time to snap it up.
The fun stuff is out of the way, but that's not all Amazon Prime Day has to offer when it comes to Dyson deals. Is your house constantly dusty? Do you do a big Sunday clean – vacuuming, wiping the cabinets free of dust, – only for it to look like nothing happened a couple days later? Maybe you find yourself sneezing more than usual and blame your cat, either way Prime Day's deal on the Dyson air purifier can help fix that little problem.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater | AU$999 AU$679 (save AU$220)
Not the lowest price we've ever seen, this is still a huge saving on an air purifier that's as good at cleaning the air as it is pretty. Removing 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1mm, sleep easy knowing the air you breathe is free of dust and allergens. This top-knotch tech can even detect, diagnose and then report on particles and gases. With a Hepa13 seal, what goes in, stays in – and you can use it year-round with its ability to both warm and cool.
Also AU$679 at Dyson, though you'll miss Amazon's next-day delivery.
