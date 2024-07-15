Amazon's best Fire TV Sticks are half price in this early Prime Day deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max have been among our favourite streaming machines since their inception, and while the Apple TV is arguably the best streaming device, the Fire TV family is there for those of us who want to enjoy the best streaming services in 4K without breaking the bank. That’s now especially true as they’ve received up to 51% off in early Prime Day deals.

The value offered by the Fire TV Stick has always been its best attribute and it significantly increased in June when Microsoft and Amazon partnered to bring Xbox Game Pass to Fire TV Stick 4K devices. Well, with the purchase of a Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max those new to Game Pass will earn a free month's subscription to Game Pass Ultimate and the hundreds of incredible games within.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | AU$79 AU$39 (save AU$40)

The best-selling Fire Stick for a reason, the Fire TV 4K provides 4K streaming at a ridiculously low price, especially with this discount. Giving you access to every major streaming service – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Stan, Kayo, Binge and more – the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is the perfect device for those who want a stress-free addition to the lounge room. Just plug it in like any HDMI cord and you're good to go.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$119 AU$59 (AU$49 with code FIRST10 for first-time Amazon buyers) (save AU$60) If you plan on really putting that free month of Xbox Game Pass to good use, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max might be the one for you – and at this price, now's the time to grab it. A more powerful sibling to the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max offers improved Wi-Fi performance and a faster processor. If this is your first Amazon purchase you can take an extra AU$10 off, bringing the 4K Max down to a ludicrous AU$49.

No matter what side of the ‘Console War’ you sit on, fans agree that Game Pass Ultimate offers incredible value. For just AU$22.95 per month (or AU$275 over 12 months) – less than the cost of three full-price games – Game Pass Ultimate subscribers gain access to hundreds of high-quality games to play on their Xbox, PC, tablet or Fire TV Stick 4K and numerous other devices through the cloud.

While it sports a library filled with the most popular games like MLB The Show 24, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5, Day One access is arguably Game Pass's best feature.

Subscribers can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the day of launch in October, as well as upcoming games including Frostpunk 2, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Hollow Knight: Silksong as soon as they launch, at no extra cost.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimates cloud-based gaming, you don't even need an Xbox – you just need a heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Even if you don't plan on taking advantage of the bonus subscription, this deal makes the Fire TV Stick a must-have for anyone who likes to end the night with the telly on – whether it's 4K sport, a movie or the latest reality TV show.

A home of streaming for less than AU$60 no matter which device you choose, that's hard to pass up – a free Game Pass Ultimate subscription makes it near impossible.