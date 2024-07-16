Missed Prime Day's all-time low iPad price? You can still grab it for just AU$398

The term 'cheap' and Apple products usually don't mix, especially when it comes to iPads, which are usually on the more expensive end of the product line. That’s especially true for newer models, like the new M4 chip-boasting 13-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Air, but you can save a hefty chunk of change by opting for an older model. Like the 10.2-inch 9th generation iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) which gets a 28% off to match its cheapest all-time price. Well, almost.

The silver colourway dropped all the way down to AU$378 this morning (July 16) when the Prime Day sale started at midnight, but, if, like us, you missed out, don't be too bummed. The AU$398 price tag is still a tasty deal, and we think the Space Grey colour is worth the extra coin.

It might not be sporting the latest processor, but the '2021' in its name shouldn't deter you – the 9th Gen iPad remains one of our favourite tablets that can be had a budget price. Adopting True Tone technology (aka, an ambient light sensor) on its large 10.2-inch display, this affordable tablet is perfect for watching the best streaming services, do some light work and some writing – though you might want to pair it with a keyboard for your thesis. Discontinued after the release of the iPad Pro with M4 chip, this older model won’t be around forever. If you’ve been waiting to snag a deal on one of the best iPads, now's the time. And you'd better get a move on – this deal might vanish before you get your hands on it too.

2021 Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen; 64GB; Space Grey) | AU$549 AU$398 on Amazon (save AU$151) While there are newer models with more power and features, this is still one of the best tablets and iPads on the market – especially if you're shopping on a budget. Coming with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 12MP front/8MP back camera, this 28% discount thanks to Prime Day makes it hard to resist for anyone who's been umming and erring over buying an iPad.

There's not a deep pool of iPad deals to choose from on Amazon, but there is one other offer that we think is worth checking out. While it's still considerably more expensive than its predecessor, the 2022 10th Generation Apple iPad is also at the lowest price we've ever seen it at. Recently dropping its RRP to just AU$599 from AU$699, Amazon has hit the Blue colourway with a further 7% discount – bringing it down to just AU$558.

2022 Apple iPad 10.9-inch (10th Gen; 64GB; Blue) | AU$599 AU$558 on Amazon (save AU$41) We absolutely loved the changes this model made from its predecessor in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review. With a vibrant new blue colourway, improved cameras, performance and battery life, this is a high-quality and versatile tablet that's the perfect partner for a variety of activities. It's not a revolutionary change – though the blue is quite nice – but if you're looking for a tablet that's a little more powerful, colourful and bigger, this might be the Prime Day deal for you.

If you're committed to sticking with Android and these tasty iPad deals haven't swayed you, Prime Day has you covered too – with the lowest price we've seen on the Lenovo Tablet M9 and a 22% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.

Lenovo Tablet M9 | AU$249 AU$178 on Amazon (save AU$71) This isn't a premium tablet – but that doesn't mean it's not worth buying. If you're looking for a device to consume media on, the Lenovo Tablet M9 is more than up to the task. A large 9-inch HD display, whether you're watching Netflix or entertaining the kids, this is a great grab at an all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ | AU$379 AU$297 on Amazon (save AU$82) A very budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9+ sports an 11-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution that will let you immerse yourself in a movie, TV show or sport. Perfect for watching the upcoming Olympics while working and powerful enough for some light gaming, sketching and a multi-window display – for less than AU$300 you'll be very happy with your Prime Day pick-up.