The Apple Watch 9 just crashed to an all-time Aussie low for Prime Day - from just AU$534

We usually wait with bated breath to see what kind of record-low prices the annual Amazon Prime Day sale will bring and, well, it has delivered on a popular wearable.

Cheaper than what we saw in June by just a few dollars each, the Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch SE are down to the best price we've seen so far – AU$534 and AU$345 respectively for the base models. Of course, the price does go up if you choose the bigger display size or opt for the LTE version of either, but no matter what you decide to pick, Amazon has slashed the price across the board.

Apple Watch 9 (41mm, GPS) | from AU$645 from AU$534 on Amazon (save up to AU$115) The previous discount on the Apple Watch 9 was AU$100, so Amazon has beaten itself by dropping the price of the 41mm GPS model by an additional AU$15. If you refrained from picking up Apple's popular wearable in June, you were wise, as now is ideally when you should be shopping.

Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm, GPS) | AU$399 AU$345 on Amazon (save AU$54) Back its previous lowest price, Apple's entry-level smartwatch doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Series 9, but it has all the essentials and then some – including fall detection. To find an Apple Watch at this price is rare, so we suggest you get a move on if you don't want to miss out.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is no longer the Cupertino tech company's most premium smartwatch. It now sits between the budget Apple Watch SE 2 (which launched in 2022) and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you really don't need the power behind the Ultra 2 – meaning you're not as much into outdoor fitness – the Series 9 is a fantastic option at this discounted price. It comes with the S9 chip, a fast processor that allows for the hands-free Double Tap gesture and you also get a brighter-than-ever screen and an all-metal casing.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a duller screen, but only in comparison to the Series 9. The processor under the hood is slower of course and the casing is made from less-expensive materials to keep the price down.

That said, they both run on watchOS 10, making both watches brilliant options. While the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great fitness tracker and offers excellent value for money even at full price, the Series 9 at a discounted price is an incredibly tempting upgrade.