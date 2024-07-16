11 Prime Day headphone deals that sound too good to be true

Amazon Prime Day is upon us! And while it is already serving up the expected onslaught of great deals – be sure to check out our top Prime Day deals picks – there is an especially great selection of headphones on sale.

The usual suspects all make the cut, too, with top-performing pairs from Sony, Sennheiser and Bose all being given the Prime Day discount treatment, along with other notable options from the likes of JBL and Apple. We've also found traditionally-affordable pairs becoming even cheaper.

We've separated our picks below by type – over-ear or in-ear – so if you know the style you're after, you can jump straight to that section.

Don't see anything you like? Check out the full range of Prime Day headphone deals at Amazon. And remember, you'll need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of any Prime Day saving. Not a member? You can sign-up for a free 30-day trial.

Over-ear Prime Day headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e | AU$599 AU$479 (save AU$120) Bowers & Wilkins and quality go hand-in-hand, and that's exactly what you get with the Px7 S2e headphones. A sensational pair, they deliver oodles of detail, coupled with a sublime all-round sound and decent noise-cancellation. If your budget can stretch, you won't be disappointed.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones | AU$649.95 AU$497 (save AU$152.95) Bose is another brand that can be relied upon again and again to deliver a fantastic set of headphones, and that's most definitely the case with the QuietComfort Ultra. Bose has somehow managed to make the noise-cancellation even more effective than in its previous pairs, and has retained the detailed, expansive soundstage we've come to expect. They happen to be super comfortable, too.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition Copper Black) | AU$625 AU$350 (save AU$275) This could well be our pick of the bunch in the current crop of Prime Day discounts. We love the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears. They sound phenomenal, offer great noise cancellation and their battery life at 60 hours is hard to beat. We weren't huge fans of the more basic black and graphite colours, but this Special Edition Copper Black model adds some welcome subtle accents. They're also cheaper than the aforementioned 'basic' models too, so they tick all of our boxes.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$439 AU$338 (save AU$101) We have seen the Sony XM4s go lower in price, but quite frankly this is still a steal. We regularly benchmark this pair against newer competitors (even Sony's own XM5 successor) and we just cannot fault them. Sound. Noise-cancellation. Comfort. They've got it all.

1More Sonoflow | AU$129.99 AU$89.21 (save AU$40.78) We already thought the 1More Sonoflow delivered a performance well above their original price, which makes this AU$40 saving that much sweeter. You get a great all-round sound, surprisingly effective ANC and exceptional battery life at 50 hours with ANC on, or a staggering 70 hours with it turned off. We haven't tried them yet, but a cheaper Sonoflow SE model is available for AU$66.38 (down from AU$89.99)

In-ear Prime Day headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds | AU$450 AU$371.70 (save AU$78.30) Taking a winning formula of sound, comfort and noise-cancelling tech and packaging it in a compact form factor is no easy feat, yet Bose has done it with the Ultra earbuds. They have gone lower in price previously, but if this price looks good to you, we'd recommend grabbing a pair before they increase in price further.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | AU$399 AU$349 (save AU$50) If you're an Apple user, the AirPods Pro 2 are almost a no-brainer if you just want convenient and great sound. You see them everywhere when you're out and about for a reason; they're comfortable, they connect seamlessly and they're genuinely very good. The upcoming iOS 18 update stands to improve them further with new features, too.

JLab Go Air Pop | AU$49.95 AU$34.97 (save AU$14.98) The JLab Go Air Pop earbuds prove you really don't need to spend a fortune to get a great set of headphones. You only need to read our 4.5 star review to find out why. They deliver a sound that belies their price, and we like how intuitive the controls are. The current deal is available in all colours except pink – personally we can't go past the teal.

Earfun Air Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds | AU$99.99 AU$76.99 (save AU$23) A true underdog of the in-ear headphones world, the Earfun Air Pro 3 deliver noise cancellation, aptX streaming from compatible sources and a 45-hour total battery life (including the case). Sure, they're not going to truly trouble pairs from the likes of Bose or Bang & Olufsen, but man, they're real good for the money.

Beats PowerBeats Pro | AU$379 AU$259 (save AU$120) Looking for a pair of workout-ready headphones that will actually stay in your ears? Look no further. The ear hook design of the PowerBeats Pro means they'll remain secure in your lugs no matter how hard you push yourself. They happen to sound pretty great, too. Apple users will get the biggest benefits such as Spatial Audio support, but they'll still play nice with Android devices.