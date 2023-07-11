Save over £100 on Bose audio with these epic Prime Day wireless speaker deals

If you're in the market for a capable Bluetooth speaker, Amazon has slashed the price of Bose's best-selling waterproof model, the Bose SoundLink Flex, which is now available for a record-low $99.95 (down from $149.95).

This excellent discount comes as part of Amazon's ongoing Prime Day sale, and represents one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals we've come across so far. What's more, for those after a larger wireless speaker, the retailer has also cut the price of the Flex's beefier sibling, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+, which is currently on sale for just $199.35 (down from $299.95)

We've never seen either Bose speaker priced so low, so we'd suggest cashing in on one (or both!) of these deals while stock remains high. Amazon has even slapped an 'Amazon's Choice' badge on both deals, meaning they're likely to prove extremely popular with eager bargain-hunters.

It's worth clarifying that both discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get them. The good news, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial, so you don't have to commit any extra money to the cause right now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best speaker deals where you are).

Prime Day deals: two Bose wireless speakers at best-ever prices

Bose SoundLink Flex: was £149.95 now £99.95 at Amazon

Great battery life, easy portability, big sound and easy-to-use controls all make this Bose speaker a great choice. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our Bose SoundLink Flex review and still think that it's top alternative to some of the best bluetooth speakers out there. We saw it selling for £118 at Amazon last year, but this is the cheapest we've seen it drop.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+: was £299.95 now £219.99 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is an excellent-sounding wireless speaker. While we’d like to see a higher IP rating, its splash-proofing is good enough for most users, and its impressive 16-hour battery life makes it a great option for on-the-go music lovers. This £199.35 price (for the silver model) has never been bettered, though the £219.99 price tag on the black model represents a pretty good deal, too.

Why get these deals?

Products bearing the Bose brand name often come with a high price tag, but for good reason. The company's ever-popular wireless speakers offer rich, balanced sound, not to mention plenty of pairing options, and its waterproof models – like the SoundLink Flex and SoundLink Revolve+ – offer a great level of portability.

Models in the Bose SoundLink range are particularly reliable bits of kit, though their popularity means they're not often the subject of great deals. This Prime Day, however, Amazon has seen fit to discount the SoundLink Flex and SoundLink Revolve+, and we don't suspect that you'll find either speaker priced this low again until Black Friday rolls around in November.