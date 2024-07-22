I'm gobsmacked – the Dyson V11 vacuum is even cheaper in this post-Prime Day Amazon deal

There was a lot of excitement when an official Apple Store was set up on Amazon Australia because we knew there'd be some great discounts on those popular devices. This year, it was Dyson's turn and that meant we saw some seriously good discounts on select cordless vacuum cleaners – like the best price yet on the Gen5detect – during Prime Day 2024.

What I wasn't expecting was that one of these cordless vacuum cleaners will be even cheaper now... after Prime Day has officially ended. The Dyson V11 Advanced was down to AU$788 at the start of the sale, then dropped to AU$702.05 during the sale. Now, it's cheaper by a few dollars more – just AU$694.99. That's a pretty impressive discount of 42% or AU$504.01.

Now, this isn't the cheapest price I've come across for this particular model – it had dropped to AU$628.80 on The Good Guys' eBay store during the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale last year. Despite that, it's still a good discount and saves you plenty of cash compared to buying a newer Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V11 Advanced | AU$1,199 AU$694.99 on Amazon (save AU$504.02) It might be a few years old now and there are admittedly more powerful Dyson cordless vacuums available, but the V11 can still hold its own. The motor is quite powerful, which means suction is good, even on carpets. You also get 60 minutes of fade-free power here. At under AU$700, this is an excellent bargain on a Dyson machine.

In our Dyson V11 review, we were impressed by the V11’s improved suction power, built-in sensors and LCD display. The display was a first-time addition on the V11, and we found it handy for showing you what mode the vac is using, the estimated remaining battery life and any alerts, such as something being stuck within the machine. This display has been so popular that Dyson has retained it on all its newer models, with little tweaks here and there. Overall, it's a worthy investment.

The V11 is currently discounted down to AU$799 from Dyson directly, and I can't ever remember the brand dropping the price below this. However, checkout codes on eBay have helped make this cheaper, but those opportunities are few and far between.

If you don't want to shop on eBay or can't wait to buy your first Dyson vacuum, it's easy to recommend the V11 at this price. In fact, if you still use a Dyson V7 or a Dyson V8 model and are keen on an upgrade, this is your chance – I doubt this offer will linger for long. For a model that was released in 2019, a sub-AU$700 price point is good.