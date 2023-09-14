It's back - Samsung's handy smart-home gadget is just $1 for this week only

After it was such a popular promotion earlier this year, Samsung has brought back the opportunity to get its handy smart home hub and charging station for only $1 during the latest Discover Samsung sale.

As before, a limited number of promo codes are available from around 12pm ET at Samsung each day this week that can be used to buy the SmartThings Station for $1. Availability is extremely limited, though, so you need to act fast if you want to bag one before they sell out for the day.

Simply jump through the link above to reach the promotion page, watch a short video and then you'll be provided with a promo code if any is still available. Don't fret too much if you miss out as the opportunity will be back every day until Sunday when the sale ends.

How to get a Samsung SmartThings Station for $1

SmartThings Station: was $79.99 now $1 at Samsung

Samsung is releasing a limited number of promo codes from around 12pm ET every day this week that can be used to slash the price of its smart home and charging hub to a buck. Simply visit the offer page at that time, watch a brief video and then claim a code that allows you to bag the SmartThings Station for a bargain price. Use it to set up your smart home network to control the lights, heating, and various other devices around your house with the touch of a button on the station or your connected smartphone. Plus, as a neat bonus, it also functions as a wireless charging pad for supported devices.

The SmartThings Station usually costs $79.99, so for a single US dollar it's an absolute steal. At that price, it's an automatic buy if you're after a main hub for all your smart home tech. You can use it to remotely control lights, blinds, heating, TVs, and much more around your house, or program entire routines that can be activated with a touch of a button on the hub or your connected smartphone. And you can even rest compatible devices on top to use it as a wireless charging pad, too.

We were impressed with these features and the future potential of this Matter-powered device in our SmartThings Station review. The main sticking points were that it felt premature, given the surrounding ecosystem was so small, and the hefty upfront price. Well, now you can get one for $1, so that makes it a no-brainer.

Just make sure you're quick on the draw when the promo codes are available throughout the week. Remember, they go live every day through Sunday at 12pm ET.

If you want to see what other offers are available you can check out our top recommendations from the Discover Samsung Sale. We've picked out the best deals on TVs, appliances, phones, earbuds, wearables, laptops and more this week. You could also save even more cash on your next purchase with one of the latest Samsung promo codes.