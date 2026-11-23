British Gas is launching a new plug-in solar kit for the UK

You get two 465W solar panels with a ground-mounted bracket and an inverter for £649

The kit comes with installation by a British Gas engineer for £749, and you can have an outdoor power socket added for an extra £250 on top of that

British Gas has got on board with plug-in solar with the announcement that it will sell kits starting from £649.

As an alternative to a traditional roof-based installation, plug-in solar has become popular in the UK since the initial batch of kits became legal at the end of the summer. Utility suppliers like Octopus are already on board, and British Gas is now joining the plug-in club.

The base kit with two Perlight PowerPlug 465W solar panels is the most affordable option priced at £649, coming with a ground-mounted bracket and an inverter. You can add a hundred quid on top to buy this kit with setup by a British Gas engineer included (so it's £749).

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If you'd like an outdoor power socket to go with your kit, that's also a choice here, and it'll cost £999 to have an engineer visit, which provides the socket alongside installing the plug-in panels.

The Perlight PowerPlug panels measure 176 x 114cm and British Gas claims that a pair of panels represents a chance to save between £147 to £175 on a typical energy bill over the course of a full year.

Analysis: solar boom

(Image credit: British Gas)

It's good to see another energy supplier offering plug-in solar, as not everyone can afford a full rooftop installation, or even has permission for one (some folks are renting, of course). Some roofs don't suit solar panels, too, so it's good to have choices — and I like that British Gas is offering an engineer installation service too, for those who might be less confident on that side of the equation.

The potential savings that British Gas calculates means you could make back the money you paid for a basic kit in around 4.5 years, going by the leanest estimate of solar energy production. Naturally, how much you'll make from your two panels will vary considerably based on their location (ideally south-facing with no shading, which is what British Gas has assumed here), and how much sunlight the panels are getting.

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One caveat about buying plug-in solar panels right now is that it's not exactly the ideal time of year in the UK. We're just entering the three months of winter in which the sun is at its weakest, and the days are shortest, but still, British Gas expects demand to be high and "initial stock [is] predicted to be snapped up quickly". You can't help but think that the timing of the legalization of plug-in solar for the UK could have been better (as in at the start of summer rather than the end of the season).

(Image credit: British Gas)

It'd be no surprise if plug-in solar gained some serious momentum in the UK, mind, in 2027. After all, rooftop solar had a record 2026 with 270,000 installations in the UK, and on the other side of the Atlantic, as a recent Bloomberg report made clear, "plug-in solar is sweeping the US," with a lot of folks adopting these panels due to increasingly expensive electricity — more than 10 states now allow plug-in or 'guerrilla' solar legally. We're seeing electricity prices notching up in the UK as well, alongside all the more recent noises being made about possible power cuts as part of the government's 'Be Ready' campaign.

The attraction of plug-in solar is that it's an investment which is much more readily recouped when compared to a full rooftop installation, and you can also take the panels with you should you move house — making it less of a commitment in that respect, too.

Plug-in solar and battery systems are also waiting in the wings, and should be legal and ready to go on sale in the UK next year, too.

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