Lidl is launching two new heating devices on October 1

The first is a heated cushion with six heating settings and an automatic switch-off function

It's also launching a back and neck pad for gentle muscle heat therapy

Summer is over, and we’re slowly settling into the months of shorter days and longer, colder evenings — and if you’re looking to save money on your heating bills this time of year, Lidl is launching new electrical heating devices that could help.

The first is the SENSIPLAST heated electric cushion, which lands in stores Thursday October 1. When it arrives, you’ll be able to find it in the store’s middle aisle for £17.99 (£16.19 with Lidl Plus) with the rest of its budget-friendly home products.

As home heating bills continue to rise, more users are seeking alternative ways to keep themselves warm throughout the winter while keeping costs as low as they can. Devices such as heated cushions and electric blankets can help, but they can also be pricey.

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For a sub-£20 device, Lidl’s heated cushion doesn’t compromise comfort and technical features. Underneath its soft casing and integrated heat pad — which is machine-washable at 30 degrees — the cushion packs six temperature settings giving you plenty of options and flexibility.

As well as a heating control function, the cushion’s red LED light lets you know when the device is switched on and comes with automatic switch-off after 90 minutes, serving as a safety function but also helps you manage your usage time. It’s also fairly decent in size (L40 x W30cm with inner cushion), with a 100W power usage.

The second electrical heating device in Lidl’s upcoming range is the SENSIPLAST back and neck heating pad, which also lands in the middle aisle on October 1.

Priced at £14.99 (£13.49 with Lidl Plus), the device is designed to cut the cost of keeping warm all while treating your back and neck muscles to gentle heat therapy. The heating pad is 62 x 41cm in size, and comes with adjustable waist straps and a hook and loop neck fastener to help you find a snug and comfortable fit.

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Similarly to the heated cushion, Lidl’s new heating pad packs a number of the same smarts most notably its six heat settings, automatic switch-off after 90 minutes, and electronic heating control. Likewise, the heating pad is made from a soft material and can be machine-washed at 30 degrees on a delicate cycle.

As the autumn months draw in, budget heating devices such as these are becoming more popular, and every appliance in Lidl’s restock is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so you'll want to head down to your local store on October 1 if you don't want to miss out.

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