Spooky season has arrived, and Le Creuset is treating us to a full range of themed cookware. Officially, it's the Harvest Collection in the US, and the Autumn Collection in the UK, and it offers pumpkins in every configuration you could imagine — plus some you'd never have thought of. For instance, I didn't think you could turn a gravy boat or a butter dish into a pumpkin, but both are present and correct here. There are also plenty of bats sprinkled in, for good measure.

Le Creuset is known as a top-quality brand, and that's reflected here — this cookware is predominantly cast iron and stoneware, so it's built to last. The colorways are classy, too; the brand's signature volcanic orange is a perfect fit, and moody greens, mustard yellow and inky black help round out a sophisticated autumnal color palette. And there are thoughtful touches throughout, like the twisty, metal stem/handle on the large cast-iron dishes.

Of course, the price points are fairly lofty. But there are a handful of more budget-friendly options in the mix that'll let you get the look without breaking the bank — I'll be working towards a mini cocotte in every color. Scroll down to check out the full range in both the US and the UK.

US: Spook-tastic cookware

Hop down to the UK range

UK: Spook-tastic cookware

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