The Dyson Supersonic still offers ‘marvellous airflow’ — and is easy to recommend when it’s down to just AU$299

Can you believe that the Dyson Supersonic turned 10 in April this year? When it arrived back in 2016 we were all amazed at its feat of engineering, with Dyson using its expertise in airflow to create a hair dryer that styles and dries hair quickly, efficiently and with minimal heat damage.

Since then, though, the original Supersonic has spawned new models, such as the Supersonic Nural and Supersonic r, but for simple, everyday drying, the OG is tough to beat. And while it still commands Dyson money, the Supersonic Origin is at the receiving end of a 45% price cut at David Jones and can be yours for AU$299.

Save 46% (AU$250) Dyson Supersonic Origin: was AU$549 now AU$299 at David Jones The Supersonic Origin might only be the bare bones model of Dyson’s famed hair dryer, coming supplied with a single attachment in the styling concentrator, but it’s still more than capable of quickly drying and styling hair from its ergonomically designed body.

In our original Dyson Supersonic review, we were thoroughly impressed with its ability to try long, relatively thick hair — it managed to fully remove moisture from towel-dried hair in just under four minutes on the lowest heat setting and highest fan speed. Increasing the temperature and lowering the fan speed resulted in a quicker two and a half minutes.

On that note, the Supersonic offers three fan speeds and three temperature settings, giving you a good amount of control and the ability to prevent heat damage. We also loved how it leaves hair silky smooth.

Of course, the ‘standard’ Dyson Supersonic comes with extra attachments compared to the Origin model on sale, which are designed to be used with specific hair types or use cases — a diffuser for curly hair or a styling nozzle for straightening, for example. If you know you’d benefit from extra attachments, you can still buy them from Dyson directly with the cash you’ll save from this deal.

I’ve seen the Dyson Supersonic Origin drop to AU$299 before, but that was last year during the Black Friday sales and only as an exclusive deal on the company’s eBay store. That means this monster saving at David Jones is one to consider if you’ve always wanted the capable hair dryer, but haven’t wanted to splurge at full price.

Please note that while David Jones lists the RRP as AU$499, Dyson lists it at AU$549, making this a truly stunning discount.

More Dyson deals

Save 25% (AU$160) Dyson V8 Cyclone: was AU$649 now AU$489 at Dyson Australia The V8 Cyclone is a fantastic stick vacuum for everyday cleaning. It delivers more powerful suction than the regular V8, a longer runtime of up to 60 minutes and 3 suction modes.