The Dyson Supersonic still offers ‘marvellous airflow’ — and is easy to recommend when it’s down to just AU$299
This saving is hair raising in more ways than one
Can you believe that the Dyson Supersonic turned 10 in April this year? When it arrived back in 2016 we were all amazed at its feat of engineering, with Dyson using its expertise in airflow to create a hair dryer that styles and dries hair quickly, efficiently and with minimal heat damage.
Since then, though, the original Supersonic has spawned new models, such as the Supersonic Nural and Supersonic r, but for simple, everyday drying, the OG is tough to beat. And while it still commands Dyson money, the Supersonic Origin is at the receiving end of a 45% price cut at David Jones and can be yours for AU$299.
The Supersonic Origin might only be the bare bones model of Dyson’s famed hair dryer, coming supplied with a single attachment in the styling concentrator, but it’s still more than capable of quickly drying and styling hair from its ergonomically designed body.
In our original Dyson Supersonic review, we were thoroughly impressed with its ability to try long, relatively thick hair — it managed to fully remove moisture from towel-dried hair in just under four minutes on the lowest heat setting and highest fan speed. Increasing the temperature and lowering the fan speed resulted in a quicker two and a half minutes.
On that note, the Supersonic offers three fan speeds and three temperature settings, giving you a good amount of control and the ability to prevent heat damage. We also loved how it leaves hair silky smooth.
Of course, the ‘standard’ Dyson Supersonic comes with extra attachments compared to the Origin model on sale, which are designed to be used with specific hair types or use cases — a diffuser for curly hair or a styling nozzle for straightening, for example. If you know you’d benefit from extra attachments, you can still buy them from Dyson directly with the cash you’ll save from this deal.
I’ve seen the Dyson Supersonic Origin drop to AU$299 before, but that was last year during the Black Friday sales and only as an exclusive deal on the company’s eBay store. That means this monster saving at David Jones is one to consider if you’ve always wanted the capable hair dryer, but haven’t wanted to splurge at full price.
Please note that while David Jones lists the RRP as AU$499, Dyson lists it at AU$549, making this a truly stunning discount.
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The V8 Cyclone is a fantastic stick vacuum for everyday cleaning. It delivers more powerful suction than the regular V8, a longer runtime of up to 60 minutes and 3 suction modes.
Dyson’s most powerful vacuum to date not only benefits from exceptional suction power but also incorporates a few useful design additions, such as a lever to squish dust in the canister to help extend cleaning sessions (and to easily push it out when you’re done), and a cuff at the top of the wand that releases nozzle attachments without you having to bend down. It also gets the company’s All Floors Cones Sense floorhead to help prevent tangled hair.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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