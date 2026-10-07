The Dyson Airwrap has gained somewhat iconic status, but it's not the only great hair tool this brand makes. In fact, I've tested most of Dyson's haircare range, and for me, the Supersonic Nural hair dryer is the unsung hero of the lineup.

Both are discounted in the current Prime Day sales: the Airwrap i.d. is down to $499.99 (was $709.99 ) and the Supersonic Nural is down to $349.99 (was $449.99 ). You need to be a Prime subscriber to access both deals, but you can use the free trial.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Before you scramble to purchase an Airwrap, it's worth considering if a Supersonic Nural might actually be a better fit for your styling needs — not least because with these deals, it's $150 cheaper. Scroll down for my take on who should buy an Airwrap, and who'd be better off with a Supersonic Nural...

US deal Save 22% ($100) Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The price of the Supersonic Nural tends to fluctuate, but based on our price tracker tool it's only been this cheap once before: very briefly, in November 2025 (I'd guess that's Black Friday). It's well worth snapping up this deal.

Buy the Dyson Supersonic Nural if...

✅ You want healthier hair drying: In Scalp Protect mode, this dryer will raise or lower its temperature to maintain what feels like a constant heat on your head. That means you can get right up close to your scalp, for precision styling, without frying your head or your roots. The Airwrap does not have this feature. In general, if hair drying is your priority, the Supersonic Nural is more comfortable and efficient than the Airwrap-plus-dryer attachment.

✅ You have naturally curly hair: The Supersonic Nural is arguably a better choice for those with natural curls — amongst the plethora of attachments you'll find a two-part diffuser (one section for drying another for defining), a wide-tooth comb (ideal for coily hair) and a 'soft air' attachment.

✅ You're a big attachment-swapper: The attachments here are magnetic, and swapping them over is much less fiddly than the clip-in, clip out process required on the Airwrap. More impressive though, is the fact the dryer has attachment recognition, so it knows what's snapped on and will remember your preferred settings.

Buy the Dyson Airwrap i.d. if...

✅ You have straight hair and want curls: There are no curling tools on the Supersonic Nural, so if you're creating curls you need the Airwrap. The i.d. feature makes this process dead easy — you flip a switch on the Airwrap handle and it'll launch into a wrap > curl > cool shot sequence, personalized for your hair type, for perfect results with minimal effort required from you.

✅ You want bouncy blowouts: The Airwrap i.d. comes with a round brush attachment, which I use regularly for creating volume and loose curls. There isn't an equivalent on the Supersonic Nural.

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