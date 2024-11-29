Amazon's smart speakers are reaching their lowest prices for Black Friday 2024 - including the Echo Dot 5th Gen which is over 50% off

There are plenty of smart speaker deals floating about Amazon's Black Friday 2024 sale, and if you're on the hunt for a new audio companion to make the most out of your music listening experience, the Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker is back to its lowest US price of $22.99, and £22.99 in the UK.

While the Echo Dot 5th Gen is no stranger to a good price drop, it doesn't get better than its current Black Friday deal so it's wise to snatch one up now while this deal is still live. Though this model just missed out on a spot in our best smart speakers list, it doesn't mean that we didn't love it as a smart speaker and smart home hub, and the fact it works with a large majority of the best music streaming services means that it's more than likely to adapt to whichever platform you frequent.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot 5 US deal

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) : was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon In the US the Echo Dot 5th Gen speaker is back to its lowest price, which is the first sign that this is a great Black Friday deal at Amazon. Not only that but this smart speaker is suited for any room in your house and can be easily connected to other smart home devices. Therefore, it doesn't just perform well as a speaker but it can serve as the main control hub for devices across your home.

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot 5 UK deal

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) : was £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Though it's not at its lowest price for Black Friday shoppers in the UK, it's a mere £1 above this milestone which is hardly worth complaining about. If simplicity is the way forward for you, look no further, because its functions and easy navigation are enough for the least tech-savvy people to grasp.

Compared to other models, the Echo Dot 5th Gen packs even more tap features, but where its stand-out feature lies is in the room temperature sensor which we find is very beneficial for certain Alexa skills and routines.

When it comes to its sound quality, the Echo Dot 5th Gen packs a punch with its bass and while it can be difficult for the speaker to master the nuances of some tracks we found that it wasn't the worst listening experience for a smart speaker of its size and price. If you're not an audiophile and are after a speaker to fill your bedroom with background music, this may be the smart speaker for you.

