I wonder how often we need to have heatwaves before these temperatures are simply considered part of our climate? I have no idea, but these terribly toasty days aren’t showing any signs of stopping in the near future.

As the majority of us aren’t fortunate enough to live in air-conditioned buildings, getting comfortable at night can feel like an impossible task when the weather feels hotter than the average all-inclusive holiday.

For some, having a fan next to the bed is a dream come true, as they appreciate the white noise along with the cooling breeze it delivers. For others, loud, repetitive whirring can prove to be an unbreachable barrier across the road to the land of nod.

I test a lot of fans in my line of work, and I perform sleep tests with every single fan, so if one’s particularly loud or disturbing in some way, my sensitive ears will zone in on it very swiftly. Overall, I don’t mind a little white noise from a fan, but it’s got to be at a low volume, with no high-pitched squeaking or random clicking.

If you’ve been prioritising your peace and quiet, but are tired of feeling like a hot, sticky mess in these super-hot evenings, then you might appreciate this shortlist of the quietest fans I’ve tested.

MeacoFan Sefte 8in

I fell in love when I tested the MeacoFanSefte 8in air circulator, and it continues to be my go-to at home when I’m not testing other fans. One thing I really appreciate about the Sefte 8in is its portability; it features a rechargeable (and replaceable) battery and has a helpful hidden carry handle built into the back of it. This has been a huge help when getting ready in the mornings or when doing my skincare routine on a hot evening, as I can simply place it on a surface without needing to worry about an accessible power socket.

The MeacoFan Sefte 8in is currently the runner-up for the top spot in our pick of the best fans buying guide I mentioned earlier, although it’s noted that it may even be superior to the top spot holder in some ways.

In terms of volume levels, the Sefte 8in is gloriously quiet, emitting 27dB on its lowest setting up to just 40dB on top speed setting 12 – which it has regularly been set to lately, as the efficient Eco mode adjusts the fan speed according to the ambient temperature. The latter is an impressively low reading considering the strong airflow this air circulator kicks out, and is comparable to the volume of a running fridge, so it’s no surprise that I’ve found it so easy to drift off next to.

Dyson Cool CF1

Rated best for sleep in our best fans buying guide, the Dyson Cool CF1 is another firm favourite of mine. This bladeless fan proved pretty powerful when I tested it, and delivered a pleasantly cooling breeze. I appreciated its tilting design and the choice of three oscillation angles, as these features made it easy to direct the airflow and maximise its cooling effects.

The Cool CF1 is very nearly as quiet as the MeacoFan Sefte 8in, though it only has ten fan speed settings compared to the MeacoFan’s twelve. On the lowest setting, the Dyson Cool CF1 only makes 27dB of noise, rising to just 45dB at top speed, which is in the realms of moderate rainfall volume-wise.

These noise levels meant that I could get to sleep even with the fan running at top speed. Funnily enough, the noise I picked up on most was the sound of the oscillation, which I could notice more when using lower fan speeds. When I set the Cool CF1 off oscillating at fan speed four, the noise emitted distinctly reminded me of a document scanner, but as it was a rhythmic sound and very quiet at just 35dB in volume, it didn’t stop me from getting any shuteye.

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan

I’ve recently been testing the Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan, and it’s proven to be another strong example of a quiet fan. Its volume isn’t quite as low as my recommendations above, but it’s pretty darn close. I measured readings of just 29dB on speed one, 37dB at five, and 51dB at speed twelve, meaning it runs whisper quiet at its lowest speed, and is only as loud as moderate rainfall on full blast.

One advantage the Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan has over the Sefte 8in and Cool CF1 is its ability to mechanically oscillate up and down, as well as the standard side-to-side oscillation. Not only is this a great feature to have if you really want to get the air in the room moving, but it also makes it practically effortless to adjust the direction of air flow, as you can use the remote to stop oscillation in either direction using the remote.

The Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan is height-adjustable, too, to a degree, as the bottom half of the pole can be removed. I personally feel it looks a little tall to be used as a standard table fan at its shorter height, but the easy positioning of the fan head means it’ll do the job and it's a handy option to have if floor space is limited. This shorter height could also prove useful if you have a particularly low bed; as I have quite a tall ottoman bed, I found the Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan worked perfectly oscillating away at full height towards the end of my bed, and was satisfied with it on lower speeds thanks to its strong airflow.

If you’d like to check out a wider range of fan formats, you’ll find our pick of the best over in our best fans buying guide.