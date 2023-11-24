This Apple Watch-beating Black Friday Garmin Epix (Gen 2) deal is the best smartwatch deal I've seen all year

I’ve been reviewing Garmin watches for years, and I know a good deal when I see one - so trust me when I say this is the best of the Black Friday Garmin deals I’ve seen so far. And if you’re in the market for one of the best Garmin watches (or even one of the best running watches period, for that matter) you’d be mad to pass this up.

Right now, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) which usually retails for $799.99, has had its priced slashed by 44% to just $449.00 . That’s the same price range as a mid-range watch like the Garmin Venu 3 or Garmin Forerunner 265 – both great value prospects on their own, but the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) blows them right out of the water. At this price, it’s even better value than the Apple Watch Ultra.

The Garmin Epix is essentially the Garmin Fenix 7 , which offers best-in-class GPS navigation and fitness tools, and adds an AMOLED screen over the top. This way, you get a lovely smartwatch screen which also happens to display extremely detailed topographical maps. Check out the deal below:

Get the Garmin Epix deal here:

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899.99 now $449 at Amazon

Garmin Epix watches are the same as a Garmin Fenix watch, with AMOLED screens instead of memory-in-pixel. The same outrageously good GPS tracking, battery life and wilderness stuff, now with AMOLED topographical maps and notifications. Other colors are slightly more expensive, but heavily discounted to $599 nonetheless.

Don't want a Garmin Epix? Here are three more excellent Garmin running watch deals

Garmin Instinct 2 lime green: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Garmin's Instinct 2 outdoor watch gets a snazzy colorway and a $100 discount here, a phenomenal deal for runners, hikers, and anyone who wants an all-purpose outdoor watch at a very good price. A spectacular outdoor tool.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's fantastic Forerunner 255, an updated version of the 245 with up to 14 days of battery life and the useful Morning Report function. It's got over $100 off right now. It's missing the AMOLED screen and Training Readiness score of this year's 265, but it's a great watch at this price.

If you're interested in the Epix (Gen 2) but want the option of a flashing LED light for attracting attention in the wilderness, or a soft red light to warn traffic of your approach during night runs, the Garmin Epix Pro is what you're after. Save $200 below:

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this year's Garmin Epix Pro, a fantastic watch by any metric, now with a LED light for attracting attention, visibility, or warning traffic you're out on a run at night. It's one of the best Garmin watches we've ever seen, now cheaper than ever.

