Here's how to get the new Google Pixel Watch 3 for free

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has only just been announced but Google is promoting it heavily with a fantastic offer. Currently, you can preorder the latest Google Pixel Watch 3 and – with the right smartwatch trade-in – get it completely free.

The deal applies to the Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) with up to $350 to be saved on the price. To get the full $350 off, you need to trade in one of the latest and greatest wearables like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9, but there’s also $350 to be saved by trading in an older Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8.

However, handing over many other popular smartwatches and fitness trackers can also take $100 - $200 off the price. Even that is a solid saving for the brand-new wearable that was revealed at the recent Made by Google event alongside the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 looks super promising, especially for those focused on getting fitter with extensive fitness insights and advanced running guidance. It’s also sleek and ideal for Android phone owners.

Today’s best Google Pixel Watch 3 deal

Google Pixel Watch 3: from $0 with a trade-in at Google

With the right smartwatch to trade in you can get a free Google Pixel Watch 3 from the official Google Store thanks to a rebate of up to $350. The Google Pixel Watch 3 offers a new suite of health tools with a focus on improving things for runners. It uses machine learning to track advanced metrics like vertical oscillation and cadence, while the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score has been improved to be even more useful with a Fitbit Morning Brief helping you work out what to aim for each day. It looks sleek and stylish too.

It’s too early to say if the Google Pixel Watch 3 will be one of the best smartwatches out there but our hands-on time with it has been promising.

It has a clean version of WearOS 5 out of the box as well as a stack of sensors that look sleek and offer plenty of advantages. It has daily activity and workout tracking, sleep tracking, blood oxygen or Sp02 tracking, along with heart rate monitoring, and the option to take an ECG on demand.

It also now allows for several routines with custom metrics to set up so it’s a more advanced running watch than before, keen to vie with the best Android smartwatches. Fitbit’s Morning Brief looks extra cool with tracking that actually helps you figure out whether to push your performance today or not.

If you’re more interested in an already established wearable, there are plenty of smartwatch deals out there. With Labor Day sales underway already, there are some big discounts to check out.

And for offers on the other devices announced at the event, we've also gathered up all the best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorder deals.