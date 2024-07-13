Getting a Samsung Galaxy Ring? Extend its battery life with early Prime Day deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Amazon Prime Day sales don't officially start until Tuesday, July 16, but we're already seeing plenty of early Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals cropping up. Particularly of interest is the Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and if you've clicked on this article, you've probably guessed why.

Samsung has recently announced a slate of new devices, from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra to the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Ring is a discreet health tracker worn on the finger, and it monitors your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and steps just like a watch. It's available for pre-order now and will be released on July 24. You might have even pre-ordered one already!

A really cool feature of the Ring, that hasn't been talked about much, is how it interfaces with the wider Samsung ecosystem of devices. When worn with a Galaxy Watch (according to Samsung's VP of Health, Dr Hon Pak) the Ring and Watch work together to monitor your vitals more accurately, and extend the battery life of the Ring by up to 30%.

While you might be tempted to go all out and get a brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, we'd actually recommend picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 as it's still a very well-reviewed device and has this great discount instead. Right now, Amazon US is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) from $239.99 down from $329.99, a 27% saving, while the smaller 40mm watch is just $209.99 down from $299.99.

In the UK? The smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is down to £235 from £289, although its bigger 44mm sibling is down to £300 from £319, a much smaller 6% discount. Check out the early Prime Day deals below, in both the US and UK.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 US deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth-only 40mm: was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest way to get a Galaxy Watch 6. If you're thinking of picking up the Ring, this is the perfect discount Watch 7 alternative: it's got an almost identical design, same screen, and will pick up most of the same software features when Samsung's One UI Watch 6 update rolls out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth-only 44mm: was $329.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

Save 27% on the larger 44mm watch. Note both this model and the one above is Bluetooth-only, so you'll need to be connected to a Galaxy phone to access the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm LTE: was $349.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

While it hasn't quite returned to its lowest price, a 26% discount on Samsung's internet-enabled model goes a long way. You're getting a bang for your buck at just $20 above its lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 UK deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth-only (40mm): was £289 now £235 at Amazon

Samsung's most recent 40mm watch has already seen a big 38% discount at Amazon right now, but it's gone back up from £189 to £235. Still a great choice, but this is one to monitor in case the price drops back down again.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth-only (44mm): was £319 now £300 at Amazon

Samsung's 44mm Bluetooth-only watch in silver has a much smaller discount at 6%, but this is one to monitor in case the price drops further as Amazon Prime Day looms.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE (44mm): was £369 now £319 at Amazon

The internet-enabled LTE 4G model, which doesn't require a phone to access the internet and stream music, is available with a 19% discount right now.

