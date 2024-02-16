Should you buy a Purple mattress in the Presidents' Day sales?

Purple beds are beds like no other, thanks to a unique bouncy GelFlex Grid layer that offers both exceptional cooling and impressive support. And right now, there's up to $400 off the Purple Original mattress, plus even more great savings in the Purple Presidents' Day sale.

Take a look at our Purple mattress review and you'll learn just why we rate this bed among the best mattresses. All Purple beds use GelFlex Grid technology; a bouncy, stretchy hyper-elastic polymer grid that sits just under the mattress cover. It might sounds a little strange, but this grid gives Purple incredible support and a feel like no other.

Not sure if this is for you? I've broken down the pros and cons of the deal below, to help you decide. Alternatively, head across to our Presidents' Day mattress sales hub, to discover even more massive bed deals.

Purple mattress: was $999 now from $799 at Purple

The original Purple has had a big Presidents' Day price cut, and right now it's the cheapest Purple mattress you can buy. There's $100 or $200 off the twin and twin XL respectively, and a massive $400 off all other sizes. A queen comes in at $1,099, which is an excellent price for this model.

How good is the Purple Presidents' Day deal?

This Purple mattress deal runs several times a year, but it's the best sale we see from the brand. It's a big saving and we don't expect to see it bettered, so now is the time to buy if you're interested in a Purple bed – especially if you're shopping for a queen size (or bigger).

We're slightly less impressed when it comes to the smaller sizes, as these have smaller discounts. Again, this is what we're used to from Purple, so we don't expect to see these mattress sizes go any cheaper. However, if you're interested in a smaller bed, be aware you won't get the maximum saving. At least, on the Purple Original and PurpleFlex (formerly the NewDay) mattress.

The Purple Plus, on the other hand, is discounted across the board. That's $400 off all sizes, from twin to split king. This really is the best deal you're likely to get from Purple, and while it does come up from time to time, we're always happy to see it.

(Image credit: Purple)

Who should buy a Purple mattress?

✅ Hot sleepers: The GelFlex Grid is incredibly breathable, with those large gaps leaving plenty of room for air to circulate. The Purple is one of the best cooling mattresses around, keeping even sweaty sleepers comfortable during the night. And because it's the GelFlex Grid that contributes to this impressive cooling, the Original, PurpleFlex, and Plus are all good choices if you sleep hot.

✅ Side, back, and stomach sleepers: Yes, that's pretty much every sleep position. That flexible grid that sits beneath the surface of the Purple moves quickly to adjust to your shape, with a light cradling that offers perfectly contoured support. No matter how you sleep, the Purple should provide a comfortable surface.

✅ Bed-sharers: Purple mattresses have really good motion isolation, which means that if you share a bed, you'll hardly feel the other person moving. Add on the all-round appeal of the flexible surface, and you have a mattress that's great for two people with different sleep styles.

Who SHOULDN'T buy a Purple mattress?

❌ Those on a tight budget: We love this deal from Purple, but even with the discount, the Original is not a cheap bed. If you want to try the Purple GelFlex Grid technology at a more affordable price, consider the PurpleFlex mattress (previously known as the Purple NewDay mattress). It has the same breathable, flexible grid technology as the Original, but the thinner build makes it a cheaper bed – and there's $300 off the queen in the Presidents' Day sale.

❌ Anyone looking for a traditional feel: The unique feel of the Purple mattress isn't for everyone, especially those after a more standard mattress experience. The Saatva Classic mattress delivers this traditional feel in a luxurious package, and with our semi-exclusive discount, you can save up to $400 on any spend $1,000 or more – follow our link to claim your saving.