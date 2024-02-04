Purple NewDay mattress review: Purple Grid magic, on a budget

The Purple NewDay mattress is the most affordable option from the masters of the GelFlex Grid, and delivers off-the-charts temperature regulation and motion isolation capabilities that will benefit those with restless partners. Edge support would be perfect if the mattress was a few inches taller. The bouncy Grid delivers sturdy, all-over support, making the NewDay an easy choice for back and stomach sleepers.

Purple NewDay mattress mattress review: two-minute review

The Purple NewDay mattress is the brand's most affordable mattress, and delivers comfort and support that more than justifies its upper mid-range price tag. I tested a queen-sized Purple NewDay mattress for three weeks, and as someone who loves a super-supportive mattress, I thoroughly enjoyed sleeping on it. I'd rate it a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, or medium- firm, and would enthusiastically recommend it to back and stomach sleepers.

A lot of the positive features of this mattress can be attributed to the GelFlex Grid. This layer of GelFlex polymer appears in all of Purple's mattresses, and assists not only with comfort but also temperature regulation and motion isolation capabilities. I've tested a number of mattresses, and this was the first one that made me cold at night, which makes it the ideal buy for hot sleepers. Through motion isolation tests, it was clear that the Purple NewDay absorbs movements very efficiently, too.

The outlines of the grid can be felt through the cover, which gives this mattress an unusual feel, but I didn't find it bothersome in any way. Compared to the original model (which you can read about in detail in our Purple Original Mattress review) you're losing a layer of comfort foam, which does mean this mattress has a lower- than-usual profile, at just eight inches thick.

That shallower design does mean that when I sat near the perimeter of the mattress, I sank to the bedframe. It could also could also have potential drawbacks for those with larger bodies. If either of those things are issues for you, you'll need to stump up for one of the thicker Purple models.

Read on to see the results of my testing and my nightly experience sleeping on the Purple NewDay mattress.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Section Notes Score Comfort Bouncy surface that you lie on top of rather than sinking into. Sturdy support and a medium-firm feel. N/A Value Upper-mid range mattress with features that go beyond the price. 4/5 Design GelFlex grid on a foam base, with foam perimeter. Thin at 8" tall. 4/5 Temperature The only mattress I've tested to make me feel actively cool at night. 5/5 Motion isolation Absorbs movements very effectively. 5/5 Edge support Good edge support, but would be better if mattress was thicker. 3.5/5 Customer experience Free shipping, 10-year warranty, and 100-night trial with free returns. 3.5/5

Purple NewDay mattress review: design

Eight-inch tall mattress with GelFlex polymer grid layer

Base foam layer and foam perimeter to bolster edge support

Breathable cover, can be removed but spot-clean only

The Purple NewDay mattress is constructed in the US with hypoallergenic and non-toxic materials that are CertiPUR-US and Clean Air GOLD certified. It's the cheapest and simplest adult mattress in the brand's range – it stands just eight inches tall, which is thin (most mattresses we recommend are a minimum of 10 inches). The other thing to note is that there's a relatively limited range of sizes: just twin, full, queen and king.

The design starts with a breathable cover that can be removed, but not machine-washed. It's suitable for spot-cleaning with mild detergent only, so you'll likely want to add one of the best mattress protectors.

(Image credit: Purple)

The next layer is perhaps the most interesting – a two-inch GelFlex grid. Purple patented this bouncy gridded layer made of GelFlex polymer, and it appears in all of the brand's mattresses. The open structure of the Grid means this layer won't hold on to body heat, keeping you cool at night. The outlines of the grid can be felt through the top cover. Running around the perimeter of the Grid is a foam border, designed to bolster the edge support.

The last layer is a 6-inch base layer made of polyurethane foam, which maintains the mattress' structural integrity while also providing some support to the GelFlex grid.

(Left to right) Inside the NewDay, compared to the Purple Original and Purple Plus (Image credit: Purple)

The NewDay is the cheapest of three Essential mattresses at Purple, sitting beneath the Purple Original and Purple Plus. All have a similar design, but as you move up the range, the mattresses get thicker and extra foam layers are added. If you want something more decadent, Purple also has a couple of pricier, fancier ranges: the Restore Hybrid Collection and the Rejuvenate Luxe Collection.

Design score: 4 out of 5

Purple NewDay mattress review: Price & value for money

Purple's cheapest mattress

Upper-mid range at MSRP, sometimes discounted into mid-range

Delivers comfort and quality above its price point

The Purple NewDay mattress is the brand's most affordable mattress. Even so, it's an upper mid-range mattress on the wider market, so don't mistake it as a budget mattress by any means. Here are the prices for each size:

Twin size: MSRP $695 (sometimes discounted to ~$495)

MSRP $695 (sometimes discounted to ~$495) Full size: MSRP $1,199 (sometimes discounted to ~$799)

MSRP $1,199 (sometimes discounted to ~$799) Queen size: MSRP $1,299 (sometimes discounted to ~$999)

MSRP $1,299 (sometimes discounted to ~$999) King size: MSRP $1,599 (sometimes discounted to ~$1,349)

This isn't one of those brands that runs perpetual sales, but if you time it right you can snag a discount – Purple mattress sales run semi-regularly, and can knock up to $400 off, although the discounts tend to vary by size.

Good times to shop include the Presidents' Day mattress sales in February, the Memorial Day mattress sales in May, the 4th of July mattress sales, the Labor Day mattress sales in September, and of course the Black Friday mattress deals in late November.

As simple as the design is, I was impressed with the quality of the materials, the feel of the mattress, and how it held up to testing. I think you get what you pay for, if not more, for a decent price when you buy the Purple NewDay.

However, if you're not fixed on the Purple brand's unique feel, then there are plenty of other options in this price bracket, many of which are thicker, with more complex designs and more generous extras.

Value for money score: 4 out of 5

Purple NewDay mattress review: comfort & support

Medium-firm sleep surface keeps your body elevated

Back and stomach sleepers provided significant support

Softens somewhat in the first three weeks

Despite Purple labeling it as 'firm', I think the Purple NewDay mattress is best described as medium-firm and supportive. I'd rate it about a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being rock-solid. Upon first touching the mattress, I was surprised that I could feel the faint outlines of the GelFlex Grid. I could even feel it when lying on the mattress. It did not bother me as I slept.

The Purple NewDay is a springy mattress that supported my body completely, almost to the point that I felt like I was floating on top of the mattress. Although the NewDay has a medium-firm feel, it is not a hard mattress, and softly contours around my body in a soothing way.

(Image credit: Future)

A 15lb dumbbell only sunk half an inch when I placed it in the center. When I removed the weight, the mattress sprung back immediately – don't expect the sink-in feel you'll get with many of the best memory foam mattresses.

The Purple NewDay is best suited to back and stomach sleepers. I am 5'5" and 170lbs, and I couldn't sleep on my side the first week that I tested the mattress as my hips didn't sink enough to allow my spine to be aligned (for this reason, the best mattresses for side sleepers tend to be medium or medium-firm). However, over the next two weeks, the mattress softened enough that I could at least fall asleep on my side, though I usually awoke on my back.

(Image credit: Future)

A friend who is about 5' 2" and weighs 100lbs also slept on the mattress. She settled onto her back and fell asleep immediately, not waking once in the middle of the night. She also felt the GelFlex Grid and judged the firmness level to be a 7 out of 10. Interestingly, she found sleeping on her side felt equally as comfortable as sleeping on her back.

(Image credit: Future)

While I believe that the mattress will support some people with larger bodies, I'm inclined to say that because it's only eight inches thick that there might be some who will not find it thick enough to support them completely. See my feedback in the customer reviews section to understand what I mean.

Purple NewDay mattress review: performance

Superb cooling properties that might make you cold

Edge support is good but could be better if the mattress was taller

Motion isolation exceeds most on the market

To ensure buyers have a full idea of what the Purple NewDay mattress has to offer, I made sure to assess the mattress' temperature regulation, motion isolation capabilities, and the edge support. In addition to running multiple objective tests, I used my own experience sleeping on the mattress, and a friend's feedback, to offer an in-depth overview of what you can expect. Keep reading to learn more about how I got on.

Temperature regulation

I wasn't expecting this mattress to be as cool to the touch as it was. I tested the Purple NewDay in the middle of winter and some nights were so cold that I added more blankets atop the comforter and sheets. I never once got hot.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, the mattress was so cool, I felt it through the sheets, the mattress protector, and my clothes (which were often thick hoodies and sweatpants). This is the only mattress I've tested that has made me cold, and that's likely due to the GelFlex Grid which dissipated my body heat superbly. I'd rate it amongst the best cooling mattresses around.

Temperature regulation score: 5 out of 5

Motion isolation

I tested the motion isolation of the Purple NewDay mattress by placing an empty wine glass in the center of the bed. No matter if I dropped a 15lb dumbbell four, 10, or 25 inches away, the wine glass never tipped over. It only wobbled slightly.

(Image credit: Future)

I also had a friend help with testing by having her get in and out of bed and moving from her stomach to her back. I couldn't feel her move at all. The NewDay will do a fantastic job at isolating motion, no matter how much your partner moves as you sleep.

Motion isolation score: 5 out of 5

Edge support

I assumed that the Purple NewDay mattress would have fantastic edge support because the edges are reinforced with support foam. At first, this seemed to be true, – when I placed a 15lb dumbbell along the perimeter, it only sank half an inch. (On most mattresses, it sinks an inch.) However, when I sat on the edges or the end of the mattress, I sank to the bed frame.

(Image credit: Future)

If the mattress had been thicker – say 10 to 12 inches rather than eight inches tall – that probably would not have happened. Did it make getting in and out of bed more difficult? No. Do I fear slipping off the bed when sleeping? Not at all. But does it knock my opinion of the edge support from perfect to 'good?' Unfortunately, yes.

Edge support score: 4 out of 5

Purple NewDay mattress review: customer experience

Mattress delivered vacuum-packed, rolled and in a reusable plastic bag

Free delivery; no white glove delivery option for this Purple mattress

100-night trial with free returns

All the mattresses I've tested have arrived rolled and vacuum-packed in a cardboard box. The Purple NewDay mattress, however, came in a purple plastic bag with handles. It was raining the day the mattress arrived, so I was glad the mattress wasn't in a cardboard box, as it might have soaked through. I reused the shipping bag by storing my Christmas tree, which I'd just taken down, in the bag.

There are instructions inside the purple bag that inform you exactly which side of the package to place to the right of the foot of your bed, so that when you pull out the mattress, it'll be in the correct position to unfurl. The instructions said to use the provided cutting tool to remove the plastic wrap around the mattress, but my package lacked one.

Use the arrow icons to scroll through the unpacking photos.

The mattress unfurled without any off-gassing smells. It took about five hours for the mattress to fully expand and fill out the cover at the corners of the bed, but I was still able to sleep on the mattress on the first night after delivery.

Buyers receive a 100-night free trial and free returns, as long as they sleep on it for 21 days. A typical 10-year warranty comes with the mattress, too. I should add that shipping is free, however, white glove delivery is not available for this particular Purple mattress.

Customer service score: 4 out of 5

Purple NewDay mattress specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Materials Foam, GelFlex polymer grid Cover Polyester and rayon, removable, spot clean with mild detergent Handles No Firmness (1-10) Officially 'firm' (I rate it a 7.5 out of 10, or medium-firm) Height 8 inches Trial period 100 nights Warranty 10 years Price bracket Upper mid-range, sometimes discounted to mid-range Queen price MSRP $1,299 Sizes Twin, full, queen, king Delivery Free standard delivery, no option to upgrade to white glove Returns Free

Purple NewDay mattress review: Other reviews

3.8 out of 5-star rating from over 40 reviews (January 2024)

Praise for comfort and support

Complaints that it's too firm and not thick enough

The Purple NewDay mattress has 40 reviews and a 3.8 out of 5-star rating (at the time of writing this review, January 2024). All 40 reviews are in relation to the Purple NewDay mattress and can be searched through by keyword and star rating. Even more impressive, they can be filtered by categories like 'Best For', 'Preferred Sleep Style', 'Body Type', and 'Size'.

All the reviewers agree – whether they praise or dislike the mattress – that the Purple NewDay is a firm mattress. Most people found the firmness level comfortable and supportive, although there were some who prefer a softer mattress than this one.

(Image credit: Future)

Most people wrote general comments about how much they enjoyed the NewDay and slept better on it than their previous mattresses. Some reviewers were specific in their praise, particularly in how cool the mattress was and its motion isolation capabilities.

There were a few complaints that the mattress was not thick enough by people with larger bodies. For instance, someone that weighed over 300lbs mentioned that their body touched the bed frame when they laid on the mattress. That said, when I compared the reviews of people with larger body sizes, I discovered that the reviews were pretty evenly split in terms of those who liked and disliked the mattress. Generally, if you weigh over 250lbs, you might want to consider investing in a specialist model – we have plenty of recommendations in our guide to the best mattresses for bigger bodies.

Should you buy the Purple NewDay mattress?

Buy it if...

✅ You like to sleep on your back or stomach: This medium-firm mattress will support your hips and lower back no matter if you lie face up or down.

✅ You easily get hot at night: The Purple NewDay is not only cool to the touch, but it regulated my temperature even when I wore sweats to bed under three blankets, one comforter, and microfiber sheets.

✅ You don't want anyone to disturb your sleep at night: The Purple NewDay exceeds most mattresses in terms of motion isolation capabilities. Trust me when I say that you're going to enjoy uninterrupted sleep despite your fidgety partner.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You like a softer mattress: Among the Purple Essential Collection of mattresses, the Purple NewDay mattress is the firmest. If you want a soft, cloud-like mattress – for example, if you're a side sleeper and/or light in body weight – this might not be the best choice for you.

❌ You prefer taller mattresses: At only eight inches tall, the Purple NewDay mattress is a thin mattress. If you don't like sinking to the bed frame when you sit on the edge, go for the 11-inch-tall Purple Plus Mattress.

❌ You usually sleep on your side: Although this mattress did soften over the course of my testing, it wasn't soft enough to make sleeping on my side the most comfortable.

How I tested the Purple NewDay mattress

For three weeks in December and January, I tested a queen-sized Purple NewDay mattress. At the beginning of the testing period, temperatures were in the high 60s and the low 30s Fahrenheit, but by the end, it had gotten much cooler with temperatures between 20- and 55-degrees Fahrenheit. Some nights it was lower than that. Microfiber sheets and a lightweight comforter covered the bed, though on particularly cold nights, I added a few more blankets. My best friend also slept on the mattress one night, so I considered her feedback, on top of my own, and the standardized tests I ran to assess all of the mattress' features including motion isolation, comfort, and edge support.

