This Black Friday deal on Jabra's Elite 8 earbuds are all I need to convince me to start running again

The week of Black Friday 2024 has finally arrived and, like us, you've probably started to shop around for some early deals. Among the slew of Black Friday deals we've spotted at TechRadar, these offers on the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are one of our stand-outs ahead of the big day.

These amazing earbuds are on offer this Black Friday on both sides of the pond, now for $169.99 down from $229.99 at BestBuy (Gen 2), and £99 from £199.99 at John Lewis (Gen 1). But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Given Jabra's Elite 8 Active fitness headphones are currently top of our overall best workout headphones list, its current record-low prices in both the US and UK are an absolute steal. Therefore, whether they'll hit a lower price come the big day itself is unknown: our advice is to secure your pair sooner rather than later if you're in the market for a new set of workout headphones.

Whether you're a gym buff or you're cardio crazy, Jabra's Elite 8 Active earbuds are versatile for both gym-based workouts and running, sneaking their way into our best running headphones list for their workout tracking functions, HearThrough listening controls and durable build. Packing an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, Jabra's earbuds are suitable for a multitude of weather conditions.

If you're a budding runner, these will make a reliable companion to get you through longer runs and help you beat your personal best each time, which is all pinned down to the earbuds' advanced ANC features which you can easily toggle off to hear your surroundings as you exercise and tailor the sound to your preference in the app. Therefore, you don't have to compromise your safety.

But whether you're running or simply lifting weights, you won't have to worry about constantly charging the earbuds, as their battery life can last up 32 hours with the accompanying charging case. So if you're already starting to think about your 2025 fitness journey and are in need of a pair of headphones to power you along, this model is definitely a contender.

