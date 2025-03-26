The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon

Deals
By published

Shokz's OpenRun Pro 2 are on sale for the first time

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing (or should that be spring?), and as a runner, one discount in particular has caught my eye: the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. These elite-tier sweatproof bone conduction headphones are perfect for runners, as they allow you to listen to your tunes and hear sounds around you for safety on the roads.

Right now, you can get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 at their lowest-ever price on Amazon US, reduced from $179.95 to $149.95 in both standard and mini sizes.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Live in the UK? You can also grab Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 on sale at Amazon UK, reduced from £169 to £143 – a 15% discount. Both these deals represent the first time the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, which debuted last year, have ever been discounted, which means you're not going to see a better price anywhere.

Check out both deals in full below, and scroll down for more from Amazon's Spring Sale.

Today's best Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

A $30 saving on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is not to be sniffed at, especially as it's the only discount these headphones have ever had. Available in both standard and mini sizes in three colors, the Pro 2 uses bone conduction and air conduction to deliver great sound on multiple fronts, all while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Calling someone? An AI noise reduction algorithm filters out 96.5% of background noise.

View Deal
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £143 at Amazon

Save 15% (or £26) on the OpenRun Pro 2 in the UK. They are the best running headphones available right now, at the lowest price they've ever been – a Spring Sale no-brainer.

View Deal

Top of our best running headphones list, we called the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 "particularly excellent for runners, especially long-distance and trail runners" and praised its fast charging alongside its long battery life. While we did mention its high price as a bit of a sticking point, these discounts make the Pro 2s all the more attractive. Get them while they're hot!

Amazon Spring Deal Days: US deals

Amazon Spring Deal Days: UK deals

See more Health & Fitness Deals
TOPICS
Matt Evans
Matt Evans
Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor

Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.

Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Fitness Headphones
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
Man wearing wired headphones
I switched back to cheap wired headphones after years of working out with wireless: here are 3 things I loved (and 2 I didn't)
Audio Technica cartilage conduction earbuds on desk
Audio-Technica's new cartilage conduction headphones turn your ears into speakers
Amazfit up open ear buds
Amazfit Up review: Budget-friendly open ear buds with a surprisingly good fit
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review: The ideal runner’s headphones
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 review: One last workout
Latest in Deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
More about fitness headphones
Man wearing wired headphones

I switched back to cheap wired headphones after years of working out with wireless: here are 3 things I loved (and 2 I didn't)
Audio Technica cartilage conduction earbuds on desk

Audio-Technica's new cartilage conduction headphones turn your ears into speakers
A green claw wraps around the carcass of a monster

Is Lagiacrus coming to Monster Hunter Wilds? Some fans are convinced, and here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings
Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 on violet background with the word &#039;TechRadar: big savings&#039; positioned to the left of the speaker
The best party speaker I've ever tested just got a massive price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale