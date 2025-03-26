The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing (or should that be spring?), and as a runner, one discount in particular has caught my eye: the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. These elite-tier sweatproof bone conduction headphones are perfect for runners, as they allow you to listen to your tunes and hear sounds around you for safety on the roads.

Right now, you can get the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 at their lowest-ever price on Amazon US, reduced from $179.95 to $149.95 in both standard and mini sizes.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

Live in the UK? You can also grab Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 on sale at Amazon UK, reduced from £169 to £143 – a 15% discount. Both these deals represent the first time the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2, which debuted last year, have ever been discounted, which means you're not going to see a better price anywhere.

Check out both deals in full below, and scroll down for more from Amazon's Spring Sale.

Today's best Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $149.95 at Amazon A $30 saving on the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is not to be sniffed at, especially as it's the only discount these headphones have ever had. Available in both standard and mini sizes in three colors, the Pro 2 uses bone conduction and air conduction to deliver great sound on multiple fronts, all while keeping you aware of your surroundings. Calling someone? An AI noise reduction algorithm filters out 96.5% of background noise.

Top of our best running headphones list, we called the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 "particularly excellent for runners, especially long-distance and trail runners" and praised its fast charging alongside its long battery life. While we did mention its high price as a bit of a sticking point, these discounts make the Pro 2s all the more attractive. Get them while they're hot!

