Watching NBA Conference Finals 2022 on Sling TV: channels, cost, devices and more

After a thrilling second round of the 2022 NBA postseason, we're down to the final four as the top-seeded Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Conference Finals.

With games being divided up over a number of different channels, getting access to all the action wouldn't normally be straight forward for cord cutters.

Thankfully, Sling TV manages to do exactly that - offering access to NBA Playoffs live streams for every match. Better still, you can currently get your first month at half-price.

In fact, if you don't have cable, it's the cheapest OTT way to watch every game of the tournament, and in this article we'll explain how to see every game of the NBA Conference Finals on Sling TV and what it'll cost you.

Are the NBA Conference Finals on Sling TV?

In short...yes. Every single game of both series.

The games are split between ESPN, TNT, and ABC, with Eastern Conference Finals games divided up between ABC and ESPN. TNT meanwhile has a clear run of all the Western Conference Finals matches.

Both ESPN and TNT are available on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes 30+ additional channels.

Can't see ABC on the list? Well that's actually not a problem, because Sling Orange's ESPN3 station is simulcasting every game that's being primarily broadcast by ABC.

Mavericks vs Warriors schedule and TV channels

* = If necessary

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 1: Wednesday, May 18, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 2: Friday, May 20, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Game 3: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3: Sunday, May 22, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4: Tuesday, May 24, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 5*: Thursday, May 26, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Game 6*: Saturday, May 28, 9pm ET / 6pm PT, TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game 7*: Monday, May 30, 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, TNT

Heat vs Celtics schedule and TV channels

* = If required

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Tuesday, May 17, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ESPN

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ESPN

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 3: Saturday, May 21, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ABC

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 4: Monday, May 23, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ABC

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 5*: Wednesday, May 25, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ESPN

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Game 6*: Friday, May 28, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ESPN

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 7*: Sunday, May 29, 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT, ESPN

(Image credit: Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

How much is it to get the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV?

There's plenty to recommend about Sling TV - from its straight. forward set up to its flexibility, but its biggest plus point is probably its pricing.

A Sling Orange subscription currently costs just $35 per month - far less than what you'd have to pay to watch the NBA Playoffs through a similar OTT streamer, such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

If that wasn't enough, Sling is currently offering new customers their first month at half-price, which works out at just $17.50.

What territories is Sling TV showing the NBA Conference Finals?

Watching the NBA Conference Finals is thankfully hassle free as none of the games are subject to local blackouts, and none of the channels showing the action restricted to specific markets.

So long as you're in the US, you'll have no issues live streaming the NBA Playoffs with a Sling TV subscription.

(Image credit: Sling TV)

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

You can stream from Sling TV on wide array of devices, including smart TVs, and TV streaming boxes, meaning you'll be able to watch all the action from the East and West Finals on your big-screen with ease.

Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS are all compatible with Sling, as are numerous other devices too plentiful to mention here.

You can browse the full list of supported devices on Sling's dedicated page.

Where else can I see the NBA Conference Finals?

As mentioned above, ESPN, TNT, and ABC are the channels you need to watch every game of the NBA Playoffs, and Sling TV is not the only cable cutting streaming service that offers a combination of those channels. However there are alternatives for watching this season's remaining matches.

Among those is YouTube TV, which also gives you access to all three channels among its lineup of 85+ networks, however a subscription is far more expensive, at $64.99 per month. That said, its worth posting out that the service is currently a deal running that offers new customers their first month for just $14.99 and there's a free trial, too.

Another OTT option worth considering is Hulu with Live TV which gets you both ABC, ESPN and TNT, however it's even more pricier, with an asking price of $69.99 per month.

FuboTV is usually a great option for sports fans, but perhaps not so great for NBA fans right now as it no longer offers TNT, meaning it won't have access to live coverage of the Western Conference Finals.