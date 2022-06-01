Watching NBA Finals 2022 on Sling TV: channels, cost, devices and more

Two of the NBA's most decorated franchises will be battling out for the Larry O'Brien Trophy as the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors go head-to-head in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Hoops fans looking to watch the Celtics vs Warriors square off in the best-of-seven series on live TV will need ABC (which has exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2022 NBA Finals) or ESPN3 (which will also simulcast Finals games).

The great news for cord cutters that it's pretty straight forward to watch every second of play, with Sling TV offering access to NBA Playoffs live streams for every match. Better still, you can currently get your first month at half-price (opens in new tab).

In fact, if you don't have cable, it's the cheapest OTT way to watch every game of the series, and in this article we'll explain how to watch every game of the NBA Finals on Sling TV and what it'll cost you.

Are the 2022 NBA Finals on Sling TV?

The great news is that every single game of the series will be available to watch on Sling, meaning you'll be able to watch Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum go head-to-head without the need for a cable subscription..

All NBA Finals games are set to air live on ABC, ESPN Deportes, the ESPN app, and ESPN3.

While ABC may not be on Sling TV's channel list, ESPN3 is available via the service's Orange package (opens in new tab), making it one of the most cost effective ways of watching the series.

Warriors vs Celtics schedule

* = If necessary

Game 1: Thursday, June 2: Boston at Golden State, 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 2: Sunday, June 5: Boston at Golden State, 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Click to see more Game 3: Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston, 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Game 4: Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston, 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*Game 5: Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State, 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*Game 6: Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston, 9pm ET / 6pm PT

*Game 7: Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State, 8pm ET / 5pm PT

How much is it to get the NBA Playoffs on Sling TV?

There's plenty to recommend about Sling TV - from its straight. forward set up to its flexibility, but its biggest plus point is probably its pricing.

A Sling Orange subscription currently costs just $35 per month - far less than what you'd have to pay to watch the NBA Playoffs through a similar OTT streamer, such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

If that wasn't enough, Sling is currently offering new customers their first month at half-price, which works out at just $17.50 (opens in new tab).

What territories is Sling TV showing the NBA Finals?

Watching the NBA Finals is thankfully hassle free as none of the games are subject to local blackouts, and none of the channels showing the action restricted to specific markets.

So long as you're in the US, you'll have no issues live streaming the NBA Playoffs with a Sling TV subscription.

What devices are compatible with Sling TV?

You can stream from Sling TV on wide array of devices, including smart TVs, and TV streaming boxes, meaning you'll be able to watch all the action from the East and West Finals on your big-screen with ease.

Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS are all compatible with Sling, as are numerous other devices too plentiful to mention here.

You can browse the full list of supported devices on Sling's dedicated page (opens in new tab).

Where else can I see the NBA Finals?

As mentioned above, ABC, ESPN3, and ESPN Deportes will all be showing every game of the NBA Playoffs, and Sling TV is not the only cable cutting streaming service that offers access.

Among the alternatives for watching this season's remaining matches is FuboTV - a regular favorite with sports fans, FuboTV plans offers ABC among its channels but costs a pricier $69.99 per month.

Another OTT option worth considering is Hulu with Live TV which gets you both ABC and ESPN, and also costs $69.99 per month.

One further OTT alternative comes in the form of DirecTV Stream which costs $69.99 per month and gives access to ABC.