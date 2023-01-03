You can get a Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $499 at Mint Mobile - here's how

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals we've ever seen, offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 (was $899) (opens in new tab).

While you'll have to buy at least a four-month plan in conjunction with this particular deal, this massive $400 price cut is the best we've ever seen for a device that's not tied to an unlimited data plan at a major carrier.

This Mint Mobile deal, almost unbelievably, makes the Pixel 7 Pro even cheaper than the standard Google Pixel 7 at Amazon right now ($570 (opens in new tab)) and much, much cheaper than the equivalent iPhones at the carrier.

At this price, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal too. Not only does it have a fantastic design, display, and plenty of power, but new innovative camera features make it one of the most advanced smartphones ever. The new Photo Unblur feature in particular is really handy and can even be used on old photos.

And, before you ask - yes, this device is technically unlocked too, which means you could potentially use it on another network. We would, however, highly recommend Mint Mobile if you're looking to save some cash in the long run as it's easily one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now.

Google Pixel 7 Pro at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $1,079 now $589 at Mint Mobile

Right here could be the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal we've ever seen, folks. The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 if you buy it upfront with a 12-month prepaid plan. A full $400 discount brings this device to its lowest-ever price. What's more - the device is also technically unlocked so it's a pretty flexible promotion, too.

