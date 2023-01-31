Unbeatable 75-inch Super Bowl TV deal ends today - act quickly

If you're after a massive TV for the upcoming Super Bowl, or an upgrade to your existing set for watching your favorite shows and movies, then you don't want to miss this bargain on a large and impressive display from Hisense.

The Hisense 75-inch U6H ULED 4K TV is now at Best Buy for $649.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). That's the cheapest this big-screen TV has ever been, beating the previous record by $50. You need to move quickly, though, as this outstanding Super Bowl TV deal is only available until the end of the day. And if it sells out at Best Buy, you can also find the exact same offer at Amazon (opens in new tab).

It's a terrific low price for a TV of this size that comes with high-end features that are usually found on considerably more expensive sets, such as a Quantum ULED display and full array local dimming. These give the TV superior brightness and contrast compared to standard LED displays, so you get a clearer picture with more vivid colors and richer blacks to make images truly pop.

It's a welcome quality boost that will massively improve your viewing experience – whether you're watching the big game or a recent hit such as The Last of Us.

Huge Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy - ends today

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch U6H ULED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Simply one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen this year - but it's available for today only. It's a terrific price for a display of this size that boasts superior picture quality due to advanced features such as Quantum ULED tech, Dolby Vision/Atmos and full array local dimming. These are usually found on more expensive sets, so getting them here is a huge picture and sound upgrade. Of course, standard smart TV features are packed in, too, such as voice controls and access to all major streaming apps. The same offer is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

