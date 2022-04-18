Today's top Amazon deals: AirPods, Kindle, Apple Watch, TVs, tablets and more on sale

We're rounding up Monday's best deals from Amazon's latest sale

Kick-off your week with some incredible deals that we've spotted at Amazon's latest sale. We're rounding up Monday's best bargains which include the best-selling AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch 7, cheap TVs, the Kindle e-reader, Fire tablets, and so much more.

Our favorite Amazon deals include the Apple Watch 7 down to a new record-low price of $313 (was $399), the AirPods Pro on sale for $174.99 (was $249), which is the best deal we've seen this year, and the top-rated iRobot Roomba vacuum marked down to an all-time low price of $249.99 (was $349.99).

Amazon's sale also includes impressive deals on its best-selling devices, like the Kindle e-reader, down to a record-low price of $46.74 when you use code KINDLE2022 at checkout, a massive $360 discount on this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba, and the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99 (was $149.99).

See more of Monday's best deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, many of today's bargains include record-low prices, so you should snag these limited-time offers before it's too late.

Amazon sale: today's best deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174.99 at Amazon
Save $74 - Amazon's latest sale has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174.99 right now. That's a massive $74 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $313 at Amazon
Save $86 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of just $313 - an incredible deal for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's offer applies to the 41mm Clover Green sports band. 

Kindle: $89.99

Kindle: $89.99 $46.74 at Amazon
Save $43.25 - Get the best-selling Kindle e-reader on sale for just $46.74 when you apply code KINDLE2022 at checkout. That's a total savings of $43 and the lowest price we've ever seen. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2019): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon's Spring sale also includes Fire tablet deals and today's cheapest tablet is the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020): $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - Our favorite Amazon Fire tablet deal is a massive 44% discount on the Fire HD 8. That brings the price down to $49.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The eight-inch HD display provides 32GB of storage, 12-hours of battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 -  If you're looking for the latest and greatest tablet deal, Amazon has the 2021 Fire HD 10 on sale for $99.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The 10-inch tablet packs the powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $74.99 - only $55 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.

3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $159.99 5 Camera Kit: $379.99 $249.99

$349.99

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for a record-low price of $249.99. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Our favorite cheap TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for just $299.99. That's the lowest price we've found for the 50-inch display that comes with the Fire OS, 4K Ultra HD, and DTS Studio Sound.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $639.99 at Amazon
Save $360 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba is getting a massive $360 discount at Amazon's sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $639.99. The 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $899.99

Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $899.99 $749.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $749.99, thanks to Amazon's $150 discount. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

