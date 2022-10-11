This HP Omen 17 gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a steal in Amazon's Big Smile Sale

Amazon Australia's Big Smile Sale has been giving us some pretty nice deals since it kicked off on October 10, and for gamers the biggest highlight may just be a whopping 40% off on an RTX 3080-equipped 17-inch HP Omen (opens in new tab).

With an RRP of AU$4,799 on both Amazon and HP's own online store (where it's still full price), this massive discount sees a full two grand shaved off that asking price, dropping the final price on Amazon to just AU$2,799. And the good news is you don't even need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer.

Alongside that beefy RTX 3080 graphics card, this HP Omen also features near top-shelf specs across the board: it's also packing in an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Those are hefty specs indeed, and more than enough to power through most triple-A games at 1440p resolution, which is the native resolution on this machine's premium 17-inch, 165Hz gaming-grade display.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen Gaming Laptop 17 | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3080 | AU$4,799 AU$2,799 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,000) Powerful gaming laptops typically don't come cheap and one with an RTX 3080 under the hood... well, you do the maths. So if you've been holding out for a beast of a gaming laptop, don't miss this 40% discount that shaves a full two grand off the asking price on Amazon.

Having that bigger screen resolution (and the power to run it) means all your favourite games will really pop on this HP machine, with superb sharpness. It's not often that you find a gaming laptop that breaks away from the usual 1080p resolution at this price point, so it's a definite selling point here.

Another standout gaming deal

While the HP Omen 17 is definitely our pick of the best deal currently available on Amazon, we can't get past the 55% discount on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro wired gaming headset.

When we tested this gorgeous headset, we fell in love with its soundscape. It's so good, we'd recommend it to audiophiles too. And at just AU$169 (down from AU$379), it's a right steal! So why not upgrade your gaming audio for a lot less than it would typically cost?

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset | AU$375 AU$169 (opens in new tab) (save AU$206) Good looks and an ergonomic design are combined with absolutely great sound and multiple input options. And when it's 55% off... that is a chance not to be missed! This excellent gaming headset can be yours for just AU$169.