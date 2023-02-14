The powerful MacBook Pro crashes to a record-low price ahead of Presidents' Day

Just ahead of this year's Presidents' Day sales, we've spotted a massive discount on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro - bringing the laptop down to a record-low price. Amazon has the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro on sale for $1,999 (opens in new tab) thanks to today's whopping $500 discount. This matches the record-low we saw during Black Friday and is one of the best laptop deals we've spotted in today's early Presidents' Day sales.

The 2021 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy thanks to Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip - a component that delivers exceptional performance and speed and gives you an impressive 17 hours of battery life. You're also getting a stunning 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED technology, an ultra-thin lightweight design, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.



The MacBook Pro is the perfect laptop if you're a creative professional looking to upgrade your machine, and today's deal comes with 1TB of storage, which means you're getting plenty of space for pictures, apps, movies, and more.

Presidents' Day MacBook Pro deal

MacBook Pro M1, 1TB (2021): was $2,499 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

