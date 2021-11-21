The best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal is here with Best Buy's free $50 voucher

Best Buy has unveiled a great deal for when you buy the Oculus Quest 2 from there, giving you a $50 voucher towards anything in the online store.

November 26 is when the rest of the Black Friday deals will begin this year. You'll see some deals in the run-up to the event, but the very best deals are likely to be reserved for the day itself. However, as for this year's Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals for the headset, things are a little harder to predict – significant savings to date have been sporadic at best.

Having an extra $50 to spend would go a long way towards an accessory for your new headset. From a strap to a case, or some in-ear headphones to immerse yourself further in Resident Evil 4 VR.

The Oculus Quest 2 has earned rave reviews for offering a full-featured standalone VR experience. Last year, stock started to run out over the Black Friday sales period. Just finding stock of the headset, regardless of deals were something of a challenge.

But if you're lucky to snap one up, the gift card could go a long way to spending it on some accessories to better protect it, or just to make it more comfortable to wear.

Best Buy's Oculus Quest 2 e-gift card

Oculus Quest 2: $50 e-gift card Oculus Quest 2: $50 e-gift card

Here's what you could spend that gift card on

There's no shortage of accessories for the Oculus Quest 2. If you want a strap to help feel more comfortable when wearing it, or a case to easily take it from one house to another, you're going to be covered.

This is where the gift card is going to save you some money on these if you're looking for an accessory.

We've picked a few that can be found below, that will put the gift card to good use.

Logitech G333 VR Wired In-Ear Headphones - $42.99 Logitech G333 VR Wired In-Ear Headphones - $42.99 $7 off - Logitech has created these in-ear headphones for the Oculus Quest 2 specifically, so you can feel much more immersed in a game thanks to its stereo output when you're playing Beat Saber VR or Half Life: Alyx.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: $49.99 at Best Buy Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap: $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $49.99 - This features an adjustable strap so you can make sure that the headset won't slide off while playing Resident Evil 4 VR. If you use the entire balance of the gift card on this, it would be a wise purchase if you want the headset to feel more comfortable.

$49.99 at Best Buy Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case - $49.99 at Best Buy Save $49.99 - A well-designed case that snugly fits both the headset and the two controllers in one. It's a great use of the gift card if you're already planning on taking the Oculus Quest 2 with you, especially if you're visiting relatives or friends over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

